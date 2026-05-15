Orlando Fringe Review: ‘Lord of Sword’

(Photo courtesy Orlando Fringe)

This show contains Audience Interaction

At Orlando Fringe, sometimes you want deep storytelling. Other times, you want to watch a man juggle bottles, dull blades and be pegged with freshly baked bread rolls while the audience braces for chaos. “Lord of the Sword” proudly delivers the latter.

Jacob D’Eustachio’s completely unhinged comedic romp is packed with impressive juggling skills, audience participation and plenty of ridiculous laughs. With an awkward charm that somehow makes the chaos even funnier, the show embraces absurdity from start to finish, turning near-disasters and messy antics into part of the fun.

Fair warning: this is not a “sit quietly and observe” kind of performance. There’s crowd interaction throughout and, much like a Gallagher show, an occasional unintentional splash zone.

It’s silly, messy, good fun that never takes itself too seriously, balancing comedy with genuinely impressive circus skills, exactly why it works.

Recommended for audiences 7+, this is a show the whole family can enjoy.

See “Lord of the Sword” at the Yellow Venue in Orlando Shakes on May 16 at 12:25 p.m., May 17 at 6:55 p.m., May 20 at 6:40 p.m., May 23 at 7:05 p.m.

Did you see it? Love it? Vote for it below! Vote for your LGBTQ+ Orlando Fringe favorites in the 2026 Watermark Out News Splash Awards

Read more about Orlando Fringe’s 35th annual festival here and in the Orlando Fringe program.

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