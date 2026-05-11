Orlando Fringe Review: ‘Wild & Gay Animal Kinkdom’

(Photo courtesy Orlando Fringe)

This show contains Adult Language, Audience Interaction, Mature Themes and Sexual Content

“Wild & Gay Animal Kinkdom” takes everything audiences expect from a mature-themed LGBTQ+ Fringe show and throws in animal puppets for good measure. Equal parts gay cabaret, chaotic comedy and oddly educational nature special, the hour-long production fully embraces its ridiculous premise.

And that’s exactly what makes it so entertaining.

Hosted by Haywood Sloth, a pink sloth puppet with plenty of personality, the show guides audiences through the surprisingly queer world of same-sex relationships in the animal kingdom. And yes, considering Central Florida’s recent obsession with sloths in the news lately, the timing feels almost too perfect, though this sloth and their antics are completely unrelated to Sloth World.

Featuring audience participation, trivia games, lap dances and even a drag performance from a scene-stealing cow, “Wild & Gay Animal Kinkdom” never takes itself too seriously. Some performances may also feature surprise appearances from fellow Fringe performers, adding even more unpredictable energy to an already wonderfully chaotic experience.

Not every joke lands perfectly, but the cast’s commitment to the bit keeps the momentum moving at a lively pace. The production knows exactly what it is: loud, campy and a little feral, and the audience seems more than happy to go along for the ride.

At its core, the show is delightfully absurd Fringe chaos. It’s weird, wildly queer and just the right amount of animal-themed stupidity to make audiences go absolutely ape. By the end, the crowd was fully roaring with laughter, proving this production definitely earns its stripes.



See “Wild & Gay Animal Kinkdom” at the Green venue in Orlando Family Stage May 13 at 8:35 p.m., May 16 at 5:10 p.m., May 17 at 8:55 p.m., May 20 at 8:20 p.m., May 23 at 3:45 p.m., May 24 at 10:30 p.m.

Read more about Orlando Fringe’s 35th annual festival in our current issue and in the Orlando Fringe program.

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