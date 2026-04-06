Hamburger Mary’s Orlando shares updates on opening

(Photo via Hamburger Mary’s Facebook)

KISSIMMEE, Fla. | Hamburger Mary’s says it is aiming to open its new Kissimmee location this May after closing its doors in downtown Orlando nearly two years ago.

John Paonessa, co-owner of Hamburger Mary’s, says they feel confident they will open the first week of May. He says there is some work to do as the new location will be at Old Town Complex at the former Shoney’s restaurant.

The new location is a great move for the restaurant, he notes, but the color scheme inside needs to change. The team also wants a stage for drag performances.

“We’re excited about the new space,” Paonessa says. “It’s about 50% larger than our space that we had downtown. We’re excited about being in the Old Town Complex. It’s really a great fit for us with our entertainment.”

The LGBTQ+ restaurant closed its downtown restaurant after 16 years due to decreased foot traffic. The location brought in nearly 2 million people since its opening in 2008, according to Paonessa, who stated they have “celebrated more birthdays, engagements, bachelorette parties, weddings and girls or guys night out than we could ever count.”

With the new location in Kissimmee, Paonessa says the team is working with the franchise to possibly change the name. If the name is changed, it would have to be approved but he says tourists may not know where Kissimmee is located compared to Orlando.

He says there has been a mixed response to the location as it’s about 30 minutes away from downtown Orlando. The announcement was made on Facebook March 12 and received over 600 comments.

“The overwhelming response has been so positive and supportive, and we’re just thrilled that our loyal fans and customers who have visited us in the past are so excited about us reopening,” Paonessa shares. “It’s a little bit further for people who were down in the downtown area… and some pointed out that it’s a little more difficult to get there.”

The restaurant started its hiring process March 19 and received hundreds of job applications, a response that Paonessa says was overwhelming. The positions were for bartender, back of house, line cook, bussers and more.

“We could barely get through the applications that we’re received in one day, at that, and then a slew of more applications come through the night and into the next day, it’s been pretty awesome,” he shares. ”There’s a lot of excitement and a lot of people want to join us, which is great.”

Paonessa says the local drag queens that have worked at Hamburger Mary’s before have already reached out to be a part of the Kissimmee location. He notes that there is opportunity to bring new queens in that haven’t performed at the restaurant as well.

Since it has taken nearly two years to open the new location, Paonessa wants to thank the community for its continued support.

“I would just like to say thank you to all of the people who have reached out and have been so excited and so supportive,” Paonessa says. “We have been closed for almost two years trying to find a new place, and you never know what is going to happen with your fan base and we just have such loyal customers and fans. We’re just very thankful.”

Hamburger Mary’s Orlando will be located at 5764 West Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy, Kissimmee in Old Town Complex.