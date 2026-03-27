SAVOY’s Joshua Cooper joins Pride Holdings Group

(Photo via Pride Holdings Group’s Facebook)

ORLANDO | Pride Holdings Group has appointed Joshua Cooper to lead the company’s acquisitions strategy as the new Head of Acquisitions.

Cooper’s entrepreneurial and operational experience includes his time as an owner of popular LGBTQ+ nightclub SAVOY Orlando. With PHG, he will be overseeing all of the company’s acquisition initiatives, focusing on planning and executing strategic opportunities that align with their long-term vision.

PHG is a publicly traded diversified holding company focused on serving the LGBTQ+ community. Notable subsidiaries of the company include Johnsons Tampa, Aquaplex Fort Lauderdale/Key West, Dru’s Bar and Club One in Savannah. Mike Barrett, CEO of PHG, says that Cooper’s background and experience in building and operating hospitality and entertainment businesses are a valuable asset to the company.

“His deep understanding of the LGBTQ+ market, combined with his deal-making instincts and operational expertise, positions us to execute on high-quality acquisitions that drive meaningful shareholder value,” Barrett said.

Cooper’s role at PHG will include sourcing and negotiating contracts on assets that further and complement the company’s portfolio and direction. These will include hospitality, lifestyle and experimental properties that align with the company’s vision.

“I’m excited to join Pride Holdings Group at such a dynamic stage of its evolution,” Cooper said. “The company has a compelling vision and a strong foundation. I look forward to identifying unique opportunities and contributing to the next phase of growth, and help benefit the community.”

For more information, visit PrideHoldingsGroup.com.

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