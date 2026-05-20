Felipe Sousa-Lazaballet qualifies for Florida House, raises $200K

(Photo by Bellanee Plaza)

ORLANDO | Felipe Sousa-Lazaballet proudly announced May 19 that his campaign to succeed Representative Anna V. Eskamani in Florida House District 42 has qualified for the November ballot by petition collection.

Sousa-Lazaballet knocked on over 9,000 doors to collect and submit 1,419 verified petitions, the most of any Democrat in Central Florida at the state legislative level, according to the press release. That support was reflected in the small-dollar contributions, as he has raised more than $200K.

“Every single thing our campaign has been able to accomplish is due entirely to the outpouring of grassroots support from across Orange County,” Felipe Sousa-Lazaballet said. “Qualifying by petition demonstrates that District 42 is fed up by the state of affairs in Tallahassee – business as usual isn’t working for the average Floridian. Now, as we turn towards November, I look forward to working with other candidates and electeds across the region to turn out Democratic voters and elect strong, new voices for justice.”

In addition, Congresswoman Sarah McBride, the first openly transgender person elected to a state senate in the United States and then to Congress, endorsed Sousa-Lazaballe.

As an immigrant and LGBTQ+ Floridian, Sousa-Lazaballet brings lived experience and a career rooted in expanding opportunity, advancing inclusive policies and delivering real results for everyday people, his website notes. If elected, Sousa-Lazaballet would himself make history, becoming the first Brazilian and the first DREAMer elected to the Florida Legislature.

To learn more about Felipe Sousa-Lazablet’s campaign, visit FelipeForFlorida.com

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