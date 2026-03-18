PHOTOS: Pulse nightclub demolished to make way for permanent memorial

EDITOR’S NOTE: Watermark Out News understands these photos may be difficult for some to view. Please proceed with caution. Pictured: The Pulse nightclub site on March 18. (Photo by Bellanee Plaza)

ORLANDO | Construction crews demolished the Pulse nightclub March 18 to make way for a permanent memorial, a process that began with the removal of the site’s sign.

The crew arrived before 7 a.m. to begin the removal process of the Pulse building. They started by watering the building to reduce any airborne dust and any other “hazard abatement.” They worked their way toward Orange Ave.

At approximately 9 a.m., the crew began a controlled dismantling sequence of the exterior structure. It took two hours to demolish the entire building. By 11 a.m., the crew cleared the site of rubble to start the clearing process.

The entire clearing process is expected to take several weeks and includes removal of both the Pulse building, the adjacent building and any other structures within the fence to clear the site, city officials say.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and Orlando City Commissioner Patty Sheehan were present during the demolition. They watched from the Dunkin’ parking lot.

Dyer spoke to the media during the demolition and told Watermark Out News that he feels good about the timeline of the permanent memorial.

“We reached 30% design exactly when we thought we would,” Dyer shares. “We will reach final design late summer, early fall and then begin the constriction and I’m very confident in the construction schedule.”

The permanent memorial is planned for the former site of the nightclub at 1912 S. Orange Ave, where 49 people were killed, and 53 were wounded in what was then the nation’s deadliest mass shooting.

Gomez Construction and Borrelli + Partners are currently transforming the conceptual vision developed by the Pulse Memorial Advisory Committee (PMAC), comprised of victims’ families, survivors and community members, into a detailed, buildable design, city officials say.

The design-build team will continue to advance the architectural, structural and landscape components through the next phases of development. The 60% design milestone update is anticipated in May, with construction is scheduled to begin in September, with completion targeted for 2027. The $12-13 million project is funded by the city, county, state and private donors.

Watemark Out News was present during the Pulse demolition. Read more soon and view our photos below.

Photos by Bellanee Plaza.

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