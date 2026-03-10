PHOTOS: City of Orlando begins removal of Pulse nightclub sign

A worker removes the panels of the Pulse nightclub sign March 10. (Photo by Bellanee Plaza)

ORLANDO | Construction crews began the process of removing the sign outside the Pulse nightclub March 10 to make way for a permanent memorial.

The crews began removing the signage at 8 a.m. and started by carefully removing the white paneling. They then stabilized the structure, as the sign must be methodically disassembled and secured prior to removal. The top portion of the sign containing the logo is expected to be removed on March 11.

City officials say the sign will be stored in an undisclosed location during the construction in case designers want to use it in the memorial. The goal is to preserve the sign as much as possible.

The city says the entire process can take about three days. On March 5, officials and designers for the long-sought memorial shared that design plans have reached 30% completion. Design renderings revealed partial images for the first time at City Hall.

The following week, March 18, the demolition of the nightclub building is expected to begin ahead of the planned start of construction of the memorial in September.

The permanent memorial is planned for the former site of the nightclub at 1912 S. Orange Ave, where 49 people were killed, and 53 were wounded in what was then the nation’s deadliest mass shooting.

Completion is scheduled for September 2027.

Watemark Out News was present during the Pulse sign removal and you can view our photos below.

Photos by Bellanee Plaza.

Photos by Juno Le.

