Renaissance Theatre Company returns home after passing Orlando inspection

(Photo via Renaissance Theatre Company)

ORLANDO | After city officials required the Renaissance Theatre Company to shutdown in mid-September, the fan favorite venue is returning home to its Ivanhoe Village venue.

The venue was forced to temporarily close its location after a failed annual inspection from the City of Orlando. After making changes to the venue, including a $40,000 upgrade to the fire alarm that now alerts guests to evacuate the building, it passed inspection March 13.

“There’s so much to say,” Co-Founder Donald Rupe said. “But for now, thank you to Chris Kampmeier for keeping us afloat during this time. Thank you to Jed Prest and Baker Barrios Architects, Jason Albu, Matt Broffman, and Thea Walker from the City of Orlando. Thanks to the Plaza Live, the Beacham Group, and the City of Orlando for our temporary home at 54 W.”

The closure occurred during the Ren’s largest annual production, “Nosferatu,” and financial losses have exceeded $500,000. The initial closure led to a more in-depth permitting process due to the immersive nature of the kinds of productions that the Ren produces, the company shared.

The Ren estimates the closure resulted in more than $1 million in losses, including over $500,000 invested in the production of “Nosferatu” and roughly $600,000 in lost revenue. Most recently, Rupe said the venue recieved an anonymous gift of $250,000.

“Thank you to our incredible staff who stuck together through all of this,” Rupe said. “Most of all, thank YOU, our patrons, for following us all over the city. We’re back home, y’all. Let’s rage.”

To mark the return home, the Ren is launching a Homecoming Week celebration, featuring performances, events and appearances from many of the artists and collaborators who helped build the company over the past five years. Homecoming Week is sponsored by Peter Kasmin and Crew Health.

Tickets and details are available at RenTheatre.com/Homecoming-Week.

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