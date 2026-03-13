PHOTOS: Watermark Out News recognizes Central Florida’s 2026 WONDER Awards winners

(Photo by Dylan Todd)

ORLANDO | Central Florida turned out to celebrate the diversity, excellence and resilience of its LGBTQ+ community with Watermark Out News’ 2026 WONDER Awards celebration at Anthem Orlando March 12.

Attendees were entertained with music from Anthem, followed by a showcase of WONDER Award-winning performers. Hosted by 2026 favorite local breakout performer Annie Daynow, the show featured performances from April Fresh, Zade Adonis Black and Daynow. Light bites were provided from Anthem by Chef Pom Moongauklang.

AHF, AHF Pharmacy and Out of the Closet Thrift Store sponsored this year’s awards celebration.

View our WONDER Award issue here, the evening’s step-and-repeat photos below and additional photos of Central Florida’s celebration here.

Photos by Dylan Todd.

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