Orlando installs fencing at Pulse ahead of planned demolition

The City of Orlando is preparing to demolish the Pulse Nightclub building in March. (Photo by Bellanee Plaza)

ORLANDO | The City of Orlando is preparing to demolish the Pulse nightclub building in March ahead of the 10-year mark this June, city officials say.

Fencing went up around the property and the adjacent property on Feb. 12 and the fencing has the names of the 49 lives lost in the 2016 shooting. The land adjacent was bought by the city in 2025 for $1 million, the same as what Orlando businessman and GOP megadonor Craig Mateer purchased it for from the onePULSE Foundation.

A sign at the corner of S Orange Ave. and W. Esther St. lists those involved with the project, including the city project manager and constriction manger.

The demolition will make way for a multimillion-dollar permanent memorial. Orange County contributed $5 million toward the Pulse Memorial and the City of Orlando contributed $7 million to the project.

The site is currently being secured as preparations for the removal of the structure move forward. The city says more dates on the demolition and the removal of the Pulse sign will be shared as details are finalized.

The estimated timeline for construction is:

March/April 2026: Site clearing begins

May 2026: 60% design plans

Early fall 2026: start of construction

Late 2027: Construction completed

The City of Orlando removed select artifacts from Pulse on Dec. 22, 2025. Items removed included the “chandeliers, bar top, posters and other interior items that have been carefully prepackaged inside of the building,” the city said.

The project aims be a lasting space for remembrance at the site of the tragedy. Completion is scheduled for Fall 2027.

For more information and future updates, visit PulseOrlando.org.

Photos by Bellanee Plaza.

