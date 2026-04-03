Tampa meteorologist, LGBTQ+ advocate Andy Johnson dies at 68

Andy Johnson (L) and husband Bryan Farris at Equality Florida’s 2024 Tampa Gala. (Photo via Equality Florida)

TAMPA | Andy Johnson, a celebrated LGBTQ+ advocate and meteorologist, died April 2 at 68.

Loved ones described Johnson as a beloved husband, scientist, mentor, colleague and friend. Among other loved ones, he is survived by husband Bryan Farris, a Tampa Bay politico and fellow LGBTQ+ advocate.

Johnson retired from Tampa Bay’s FOX affiliate in 2013 after a 34-year career on the air. “His work extended well beyond the newsroom” as well, FOX 13 reported April 3.

“Andy contributed to public policy discussions, including through his work on Superstorm Sandy and in coordination with Tampa Electric Company to help develop a system designed to prevent brownouts during Arctic cold outbreaks,” they shared. “He was also a proud advocate for inclusion and community engagement, including speaking to the LGBTQ+ Pride Month Employee Resource Networking Group at JPMorgan Chase.”

Johnson received Equality Florida’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2024. The state’s largest LGBTQ+ civil rights organization recognized him for the visibility he brought to the community and the work he did to move equality forward in the state.

In lieu of flowers, his family asks that donations be made to Equality Florida.

“Andy’s legacy extended far beyond meteorology,” the organization shares. “He was a proud advocate for equality and inclusion, using his voice and platform to support the LGBTQ community and to help create a more welcoming world for others.

“In 2024, Equality Florida honored Andy with the Lifetime Achievement for Equality Award at its Tampa Gala, a recognition reserved for those whose decades of service, dedication, and passion have left an indelible mark on the fight for LGBTQ equality,” they continued. “Andy’s husband, Bryan Farris, and his family are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love and support shown in his memory.”

Tributes have also come in from colleagues.

FOX 13 Chief Meteorologist Paul Dellegatto worked with Johnson from 1990 until his retirement. He noted he “continued his meteorology career after he left the station, becoming one of the top consulting meteorologists in the country.”

“Whenever we were under a hurricane threat, Andy I would talk, sometimes for hours, discussing the storm’s potential impacts to our area,” he shared. “So much knowledge – he was always calm and well reasoned. He was such an asset to our community.”

Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips called Johnson “a local legend.” He added that he “worked tirelessly in the community and really was a super nice guy.”

Read more about Johnson’s life and work via FOX 13. To make a donation in his honor, visit Equality Florida’s website.

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