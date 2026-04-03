Private donors assist in restoring UCF’s Pulse mural

(Photo by Juno Le)

ORLANDO | The University of Central Florida revealed March 31 the new placement of the Pulse mural, a tribute to Eternal Knights Christopher (Drew) Leinonen and Juan Ramon Guerrero.

The mural is a tribute to the lives, legacy, and enduring spirits of those lost during the Pulse Tragedy, UCF says. UCF alumnus Leinonen and former UCF student Guerrero were two of the 49 killed in the Pulse nightclub shooting in 2016.

The memorial is at the Student Union entrance closest to the food court entrance and the Cypress Dome. The original mural was outside the Student Union on the west side of the building, facing the Burnett Honors College.

The university says the new location will provide an intimate space to honor the 49 lives and to focus on the importance of a memorial on campus. The school also mentioned how grateful it was to the community, students and private donors that made this mural possible.

Originally dedicated and commissioned in 2017, the mural was relocated to a more visible location outside the student union and restored by original artists Michael Pilato and Yuriy Karabash after experiencing severe sun and rain exposure damage over time. The original mural’s paint had chipped and faded, with some parts falling off.

The new mural is similar to the original with slight changes. Instead of a blue background behind the Pegasus, there is now a colorful sky with what looks to be a sunrise and stairs. Leinonen and Guerrero are now wearing formal attire, whereas previously they were wearing casual attire.

One of the organizations involved in the project was The Dru Project, an organization created in honor of Leinonen. The non-profit organization is dedicated to promoting LGBTQ+ inclusion and acceptance.

In attendance were Representative Anna V. Eskamani and Senator Carlos Guillermo Smith, both are graduates from the university. They both shared their appreciation for the new mural on social media.

“…This mural has now been thoughtfully restored and relocated to a more visible space outside the student union, ensuring their stories and legacies continue to be seen, remembered, and honored by every Knight who walks by,” Eskamani shared on Facebook. “I’m grateful to the artists, the university, and the many community members and donors who helped bring this tribute back to life. May we continue to carry forward the love, resilience, and unity that define the 49 angels.”

Smith followed with thanks to the university.

“Thank you to UCF for your leadership and to the private donors who helped re-create this inspiring tribute to the enduring spirits of the 49 angels,” Smith wrote on Facebook.

Photos by Juno Le.

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