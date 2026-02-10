Zebra Youth to celebrate 15th anniversary with drag brunch fundraiser

(Graphic courtesy Zebra Youth)

ORLANDO | Zebra Youth, a local organization dedicated to serving at-risk and homeless LGBTQ+ youth, will host its annual Love Is a Drag Brunch fundraiser Feb. 15 at Hotel Landy.

The event comes amid a year marked by public funding cuts and growing scrutiny of drag performances statewide, making private support more critical than ever. As drag performances increasingly become a flashpoint in Florida’s cultural and political debates, Zebra Youth is leaning into celebration as a form of support and survival for LGBTQ+ youth.

The brunch will showcase performances by drag performers like Orusha San Miguel, Axel Andrews and Darcel Stevens. Each ticket also includes access to an open bar, a locally-inspired brunch menu, hosted parking, an art and experience auction, and additional festivities.

San Miguel is a Puerto Rican drag queen known for high-energy, Beyoncé-inspired performances and a high-glam stage presence. She is a proud member of the Haus of San Miguel, has performed at Come Out with Pride and at venues such as the Renaissance Theatre Company.

Andrews is a androgynous drag performer and promoter recognized for dynamic performances and community-driven drag events. His work blends performance, advocacy and nightlife culture.

Stevens is a seasoned drag entertainer celebrated for classic drag flair. A staple of the drag entertainment scene, sheengages with audiences through humor, glamour and crowd interaction.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will directly support essential services for LGBTQ+ youth, including housing assistance, mental health care and life-affirming programs. Organizers describe the event as both a joyful community gathering and a public statement of solidarity with LGBTQ+ young people navigating an increasingly challenging social climate.

Heather Wilkie, the executive director of Zebra Youth who will transition from her role after nearly a decade of leadership, will also be in attendance. According to a press release, she will remain executive director until the organization finds a successor.

The Love Is a Drag Brunch is one of Zebra Youth’s key annual fundraisers and reflects the organization’s ongoing commitment to ensuring LGBTQ+ youth have safe spaces, affirming care and opportunities to thrive. Read more below:

Love Is a Drag Brunch is on Feb. 15 at Hotel Landy from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at GiveButter.com at varying prices with the option to donate. For more information, visit ZebraYouth.org.

