Watermark Out News announces 2026 WONDER Award celebrations

Watermark Out News has been Central Florida and Tampa Bay’s leading LGBTQ+ news source for over 30 years. For most of that time, readers have recognized their favorite locals through our annual “best of” awards.

The voting round for this year’s Watermark Out News: Diversity, Excellence and Resilience Awards, or WONDER Awards, runs through Feb. 11. Readers will choose their Top 3 honorees in over 60 categories, recognizing Central Florida and Tampa Bay’s LGBTQ+ community in the areas of activism, service, entertainment and more.

These finalists will be revealed in our issue publishing March 12, coinciding with the first of two celebrations.

Join Watermark Out News for Central Florida’s celebration March 12 from 7-9 p.m. at Anthem Orlando and March 13 from 7-9 p.m. at Bradley’s on 7th in Tampa. The awards nights are proudly presented by AHF, AHF Pharmacy and Out of the Closet.

For additional details and to RSVP for Central Florida’s WONDER Awards celebration, visit the Facebook event page or LinkedIn event page.

For additional details and to RSVP for Tampa Bay’s WONDER Awards celebration, visit the Facebook event page or LinkedIn event page.

