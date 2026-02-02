PHOTOS: The Event celebrates drag excellence and health advocacy in Orlando

Myki Meeks performs at The Event, a high-energy musical festival, on Jan. 31. (Photo by Bellanee Plaza)

ORLANDO | Music, art, fashion and community collided Jan. 31 for The Event, an inaugural high-energy musical festival benefiting CREW Health.

Proceeds directly supported patient care by funding HIV testing and treatment, mental health services, prevention programs, inclusive care and ending the HIV epidemic. The night was filled with live music, drag excellence, and powerhouse performers from across the U.S.

Entertainment included “RuPaul’s Drag Race” stars like Bosco from season 14/All Stars 10 as well as Athena Dion from season 18 and a closing performance from Orlando’s Myki Meeks. They were joined by Miss Toto of Chicago and local favorites Ivy Les Vixen, MRMS and Axel Andrews. Sting Dion, Patent Pending, FKA Twink, Icy Love Dion and King Adonis also performed.

Guests also enjoyed a fairy hair bar with colored tinsel, tarot card readings and a meet and greet with some of the drag peformers. In between performances, Dion told the crowd that the LGBTQ+ community will be present forever.

“If you have a queer family, please support each other,” Dion said. “If you don’t have a queer family, you’re part of mine.”

The Event was created by Brittani Acuff, CEO and president of CREW Health. The LGBTQ+-affirming health organization works to support HIV prevention and provide essential patient support programs to uninsured and underserved LGBTQ+ communities across Central Florida.

“LGBTQ+ people deserve healthcare that is affirming, accessible, and free from fear or financial burden,” Acuff said. “The Event is about joy and celebration — but it’s also about impact. Every ticket purchased helps remove barriers to care and supports our work to end the HIV epidemic.”

Watermark Out News attended The Event and you can view our photos below.

Photos by Bellanee Plaza.

Sign up for the Watermark Out News eNewsletter and follow us for more:

BlueSky | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok | Threads | YouTube