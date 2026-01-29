Watermark Out News 2026 WONDER Awards: Tampa Bay voting round

Watermark Out News has been Central Florida and Tampa Bay’s leading LGBTQ+ news source for over 30 years. For most of that time, readers have recognized their favorite locals through our annual “best of” awards.

The first round of this year’s Watermark Out News: Diversity, Excellence and Resilience Awards, or WONDER Awards, ran Jan. 2-14. Readers responded in record numbers to nominate Central Florida and Tampa Bay’s LGBTQ+ community in the areas of activism, service, entertainment and more.

These responses determined the Top 5 in over 60 categories. Now, voting for the 2026 WONDER Awards is underway through Feb. 11 at 5 p.m.

The Top 3 for each category will subsequently be revealed in our issue publishing March 12, when you can join us for the first of two celebrations sponsored by AHF Healthcare to celebrate your winners.

Save the date for our Central Florida WONDER Awards party March 12 from 7-9 p.m. at Anthem Orlando and our Tampa Bay WONDER Awards party March 13 from 7-9 p.m. at Bradley’s on 7th. Additional details will follow.

Until then, vote for your TAMPA BAY FAVORITES BELOW and Central Florida favorites at this link.

IMPORTANT NOTE: One vote per category per user. Multiple votes from a single user will be deleted. Each user must vote in a minimum of 15 categories to have their votes counted. Each ballot must include a valid email address. Create your own user feedback survey

Want your community’s vote? Interested parties can utilize these promotional materials:

