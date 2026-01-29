Musical festival The Event to support CREW Health’s inclusive patient care

(Photo courtesy CREW Health)

ORLANDO | The Event, an inaugural high-energy musical festival will benefit CREW Health Jan. 31, weaving musical performances with LGBTQ+ health advocacy.

Proceeds will directly support patient care by funding HIV testing and treatment, mental health services, prevention programs, inclusive care and ending the HIV epidemic.

Entertainment will include “RuPaul’s Drag Race” stars like Bosco from season 14/All Stars 10 as well as Orlando’s Myki Meeks and Athena Dion from season 18. They’ll be joined by Miss Toto of Chicago and local favorites Ivy Les Vixen, MRMS and Axel Andrews. Sting Dion, Patent Pending, FKA Twink, Icy Love Dion and King Adonis will also perform.

The night will be musically supported by special violin soloist Jaquay Pearce and DJ DLUX, who will be curating music for a festival-style soundscape.

The Moderne will be crafting a signature specialty cocktail for attendees of The Event at its cash bar.

The Event was created by Brittani Acuff, the CEO and President of CREW Health, a LGBTQ+-affirming health organization that works to support HIV prevention and essential patient support programs to uninsured and underserved LGBTQ+ communities across Central Florida.

“LGBTQ+ people deserve healthcare that is affirming, accessible, and free from fear or financial burden,” Acuff said. “The Event is about joy and celebration—but it’s also about impact. Every ticket purchased helps remove barriers to care and supports our work to end the HIV epidemic.”

Supporting CREW Health’s fight against the HIV epidemic, admission is free to those who receive a free HIV test, as the center promotes routine testing and early prevention.

The Event will take place at Canvas Event Venue on Jan. 31. The meet and greet starts at 6 p.m., and general admission opens at 7 p.m. General admission tickets are $30 and are free to those who receive an HIV test through CREW Health. Meet and greet tickets are $50. For more information, visit GiveButter.com/jNoHR4

