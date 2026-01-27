Winter Park church’s ‘Everyone Is Welcome Here’ banner removed and burned

The “Everyone is Welcome Here” banner before it was burned. (Photo via the First Congregational Church of Winter Park’s Facebook)

WINTER PARK, Fla. | The inclusive “Everyone is Welcome Here” banner outside of the First Congregational Church of Winter Park was removed and lit on fire Jan. 20, church leaders have shared.

The church shared the news via Facebook on the morning of Jan. 25.

“This act of hate and attempted arson was the result of our church, simply showing through our words and actions that we love and accept everyone,” they shared in a post. “Sadly, this type of hatred and violence is being normalized and emboldened by the leaders of our country.”

Senior Minister Sean Garvey told WKMG that the church had newly installed security cameras two weeks prior, which caught the suspect’s movements as they cut the banner down and set it on fire.

The church carried on with its service the following Sunday morning. The Winter Park community, including Rep. Anna V. Eskamani, attended the service with church members in solidarity.

“Acts of hate and intimidation have no place in our community. We must stand together, faiths, identities, and backgrounds, to say that everyone belongs, and everyone deserves dignity and safety,” Eskamani shared via social media. Read more:

Winter Park police and fire officials are still investigating the incident and no arrests have been made. Watermark Out News has reached out to the First Congregational Church of Winter Park for further comment and will update this story should it be received.

