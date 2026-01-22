Rep. Johanna López and Samuel Vilchez Santiago raise thousands in campaign funds in two weeks

Representative Johanna López (L) and Samuel Vilchez Santiago at joint press conference on Jan. 6. (Photo by Bellanee Plaza)

ORLANDO | State Rep. Johanna López and Samuel Vilchez Santiago have raised thousands of funds just two weeks after filing for their respective campaigns for Orange County Commission District 4 and Florida House District 43.

López has become the highest-fundraising candidate for the Orange County Commission so far in 2026, with over $70,000 raised between her campaign and two affiliated political committees, Friends of Johanna López and Pa Lante Together.

Filing on Jan. 5, López entered the race with $35,000 cash-on-hand and raised an additional $35,000 in the week that followed.

“This outpouring of support is incredibly humbling,” López stated in a press release. “I’m deeply grateful to everyone who believes in our vision for Orange County. From day one, this campaign has been powered by people who want leadership that puts working families and our communities first, and I’m honored to earn their trust.”

At the formal announcement of her bid for Orange County Commission, López also publicly endorsed Vilchez Santiago to succeed her in Tallahassee. Vilchez Santiago, a former student of López’s during her time as an educator at Colonial High School, managed her student-led campaign in 2018 to elect her as the first Latina to the Orange County School Board.

Vilchez Santiago, in a press release, announced that his campaign has raised more than $55,000 from over 200 contributors.

He has amassed endorsements from local leaders, including Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, Eatonville Mayor Angie Gardner, State Attorney Monique Worrell, Public Defender Melissa Vickers, Property Appraiser Amy Mercado, Comptroller Phil Diamond and Tax Collector Scott Randolph.

“Samuel Vilchez Santiago understands Orlando and the people who call our city home,” Dyer stated in a press release. “He’s a thoughtful, hardworking leader who will be an effective partner for our community in Tallahassee. As Mayor, I know how important it is to have strong advocates fighting for the resources our city needs to keep moving forward. That’s why I’m proud to endorse Samuel Vilchez Santiago for Florida House District 43.”

Vilchez Santiago grew up in East Orlando after arriving in the U.S. as a political asylee fleeing persecution from Venezuela’s authoritarian regime.

In his press release statement, Vilchez Santiago said he is humbled and energized by the support and fundraising toward his campaign.

“I am deeply honored to earn the trust and endorsement of leaders who serve our community every single day,” Vilchez Santiago stated. “These endorsements mean so much because they come from people who have seen my work up close. They know I don’t just talk about standing up for our community, I’ve done the work. I’m ready to bring that same energy, collaboration, and results-driven leadership to Tallahassee, and to fight every day for families, workers, and our future.”

Sign up for the Watermark Out News eNewsletter and follow us for more:

BlueSky | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok | Threads | YouTube