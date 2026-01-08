UNITED Mural Project celebrates LGBTQ+ visibility and diversity in Tampa Bay

Studios@5663 in Pinellas Park will unveil a bold new landmark this year, reclaiming public space for LGBTQ+ visibility through the UNITED Mural Project.

“Diversity, creativity and unity will come to life … as the studios launch the UNITED Mural Project, a large-scale public artwork designed to celebrate cultural strength through collaboration,” organizers announced. Stretching across the Studio@5663 building, a mural spelling UNITED will be completed and debut across two connected community events.

On Jan. 31 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m., UNITED MuralFest@5663 will welcome supporters to help paint the background colors and contribute to community canvases for children and adults. The free event is open to all and will feature a local art and maker market, live music, food and more.

The following week, on Feb. 7 from 5-9 p.m., the space’s monthly Art pARTy will feature the official ribbon‑cutting and a new gallery exhibit showcasing work by the mural artists alongside the community canvases created during MuralFest. The exhibit will be complemented by live entertainment as well.

More than just paint on a wall, UNITED is a collaborative statement led by Studio@5663 co‑owners John Gascot and Laurie Elmer. It was designed to honor differences while bringing people together through art.

“The UNITED concept was born out of loss and resilience,” Gascot also notes.

It follows last year’s mandate from the Florida Department of Transportation to remove asphalt art, which impacted inclusive murals throughout the greater Tampa Bay region.

“Several meaningful murals in our area were erased or painted over, including works representing Black history and LGBTQ+ pride,” Gascot explains. “I was one of the artists who painted the Black Lives Matter/Black History Matters mural, making the erasure even more painful on a personal level. That erasure sparked an urgent conversation about visibility, voice and belonging.”

Each letter of UNITED will be painted by a different artist. Gascot curated what he calls a “dream team” of local talent: The Artist Jones, Miss Crit, James Eric Hartzell, Alyssa Marie, Zulu Painter and himself. Gascot will paint the U in UNITED.

Three of the artists previously worked on the “Black Lives Matter” and “Black History Matters” murals before they were removed, making their involvement in UNITED profoundly meaningful.

“For me, UNITED doesn’t mean sameness. It means honoring differences while standing together,” says Elmer. “The UNITED Mural Project is about collective strength, shared space and mutual respect across all members of our community.”



The mural also reflects the mission of Diversity Arts, the nonprofit Gascot founded to make creativity accessible to those often excluded from traditional opportunities. Its origins are rooted in LGBTQ+ resilience.

“Diversity Arts is rooted in equity, representation and opportunity, using art as a vehicle for expression, confidence‑building and connection,” he explains. “Creativity is not a luxury. It’s a necessity, especially for young people navigating challenging circumstances.

“I formed it after my husband and I received anonymous hate mail from a neighbor following the 2016 election. We ended up receiving a lot of community support and online support,” he continues. “… I [decided] I would focus on youth and instill confidence and self‑esteem so that if or when this happens to them, they have the self‑worth to just brush it off or stand up against it.”

“John’s first inclination was to paint his house rainbow colored,” Elmer adds. “After a little bit of discussion with John and his husband, that’s when I decided to do something that would be more positive and more community benefit. More beneficial rather than just… retaliatory.”

That decision transformed anger into empowerment, and Diversity Arts has since grown into a nonprofit serving hundreds of youth each year. Its programs provide access to art camps, workshops and mentorship, breaking down barriers for LGBTQ+ youth and other marginalized communities. Creativity becomes a level playing field, a way to build confidence and belonging.

“Public art should belong to the public,” Elmer says, a principal guiding the nonprofit and UNITED Mural Project. “Inviting community members into the creation of the mural fosters ownership, pride and connection. When people witness the process firsthand, art becomes less intimidating and more accessible.”

“We want them to feel like they belong and that they’re seen,” says Gascot. “That is everybody. The entire fabric of our community, not only marginalized communities. Maybe if some of the other people who are doing the erasing felt seen, they wouldn’t be inclined to be so afraid. And hopefully with this, it allows everybody to come together and feel like they’re included. Because that’s the only way we move forward in the world.”

UNITED is more than a mural — it is a statement of visibility, resilience and pride. For LGBTQ+ communities and allies alike, it stands as a reminder that public art can reclaim erased stories, honor diversity and unite us in spaces where everyone feels represented.

Organizers are still seeking support to bring the UNITED Mural Project to life. A GoFundMe was launched to help the finished piece become “a destination for all who believe in equality, creativity and community.”

“Murals of this scale require resources,” it reads. “Artists must be compensated and paints, materials and equipment come at significant cost. We’re calling on supporters of diversity, art and community to help bring this vision to life — one that will not only beautify our city but also uplift and unite the people who call it home.”

“Every dollar counts. Every contribution builds unity,” it concludes. As of this publication, it has raised nearly $900 of their $2,400 goal. Sponsorships are also welcome:

“The UNITED Mural Project reminds us what’s possible when many voices paint one story,” says Gascot. “It’s more than a mural, it’s a movement built on community pride and hope.”

The UNITED Mural Project’s MuralFest@5663 will be held Jan. 31 before the 1st Saturday Art pARTy and Ribbon Cutting Feb. 7. Both events will be held at Studios@5663, located at 5663 Park Blvd in Pinellas Park. For more information, visit Studios5663.com/Sponsor.

