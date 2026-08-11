Anti-LGBTQ+ attack falsely attributed to Equality Florida targets Shevrin Jones

A falsely attributed, anti-LGBTQ+ campaign text. (Photo via Equality Florida.)

MIAMI | Equality Florida, the Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus and others are condemning an anti-LGBTQ+ attack on state Sen. Shevrin Jones falsely attributed to the latter organization.

Jones is currently running for Florida’s 24th congressional district, located in the state’s northern Miami-Dade and southern Broward counties. The candidate would become Florida’s first openly LGBTQ+ member of the U.S. Congress if elected.

Equality Florida Action, Inc. endorsed Jones in the Democratic primary last month. They backed him in a show of support to expand LGBTQ+ representation on the national stage.

“In a stunning development in the race for Florida’s 24th Congressional district, a fraudulent ad attacking Senator Shevrin Jones was sent to voters that preys on HIV and anti-gay stigma and is falsely attributed to Equality Florida,” they shared Aug. 11. “The fabricated attribution is a gross violation of federal election law, and the link provided in the ad does not correspond with a story from CBS.”

The text message, signed “Paid for By Equality Florida,” advises that Jones “was denied to donate blood to Covid Survivor due to testing positive for HIV/AIDS because of his homosexuality. This is not right stand by our Gay community.”

The text links to a CBS affiliate story from 2020, when Jones was the target of another homophobic campaign text. He was unable to donate plasma due to an FDA guideline subsequently updated in 2023.

“This is a disgusting attack against a public servant who has poured his heart and soul into his community,” Equality Florida Senior Director of Communications Strategy Brandon Wolf responded in a press release.

“We can all see it for what it is: a desperate attempt by a shady, dark money group supporting one of Shev’s opponents that traffics in ugly tropes, misrepresents a trusted statewide organization and weaponizes a Black man’s identity,” he continued.

Wolf called Jones both a champion and a history maker, adding that “when we send him to Congress, he will be a powerful voice at the highest levels of government.” He also noted that “those who broke the law by fabricating this ad … will face accountability.”

Equality Florida advised the organization will pursue all avenues necessary to do so and “remains firmly committed to turning out pro-equality voters this election cycle.”

The Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus also condemned the attack, calling it “a disgusting false flag.” The organization has also endorsed Jones in the race.

﻿“The texts claim to be from Equality Florida — but they’re not,” the organization advised. “In bad grammar they attack a true hero of our community, State Sen. Shevrin Jones, who is seeking the nomination for the vacant congressional seat in his home district.”

“Every candidate in the CD-24 race should denounce this text,” Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus President Kristen Browde said in a statement.

“The illegal text campaign exposes not just the lack of character, but the desperation of those who offer only bigotry in their effort to attain power,” she continued. “We not only stand by, we renew our endorsement of Shevrin Jones to be the next Congressman representing South Florida’s 24th District.”﻿

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Jones called on supporters “to stay focused” and “block out the noise” via social media.

“I’m going to spend these final days talking directly to you about what matters most, and that’s the issues that shape your every day life and getting out the vote,” he shared Aug. 11, one week before the Aug. 18 vote.

“I’ve come to you throughout this entire campaign and I told you who I am. I told you what I’ve done. And I’ve told you what I’ll fight for in Congress,” he added. “So I’m coming to you one more time asking you to stay the course. And if you’re asking how we fight back against the noise and the untruths: we organize. We vote. We talk directly to our neighbors.”

Watch his full message below:

Equality Florida also appealed directly to voters.

The organization stressed that “the best way to combat this dirty, illegal smear campaign is to send an unmistakable message with your ballot. With your vote, tell the dark money fraudsters that power still belongs to the people.”

Read more:

Early voting in this year’s primary is underway and Election Day is Aug. 18. Candidates in Central Florida, Tampa Bay and beyond addressed LGBTQ+ issues in Watermark Out News’ candidate Q&A here.

For more information about Shevrin Jones’ campaign, visit ShevrinJones.com.

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