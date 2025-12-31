Watermark Out News 33.01: Florida’s Front Line

Florida’s Front Line: Stratton Pollitzer takes the reins as Equality Florida’s executive director. City of Orlando removes artifacts from Pulse. UNITED Mural Project launches in Tampa Bay.

City of Orlando removes artifacts from Pulse.



TAMPA BAY NEWS | Page 10

St Pete Pride to host Fire Island fundraiser.

MULAN’S CORNER | Page 15

Mulan Montrese Williams returns with her viewpoint.



THE GOOD PAGE | Page 19

S.W.A.P. Central Florida masks up.



FLORIDA’S FRONT LINE | Page 20

Stratton Pollitzer takes the reins as Equality Florida’s executive director.

U-N-I-T-E-D | Page 23

The UNITED Mural Project has launched in Tampa Bay after the region’s inclusive murals were removed.



