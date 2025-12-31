Watermark Out News 33.01: Florida’s Front Line

Florida’s Front Line: Stratton Pollitzer takes the reins as Equality Florida’s executive director. City of Orlando removes artifacts from Pulse. UNITED Mural Project launches in Tampa Bay.
TAMPA BAY NEWS | Page 10
St Pete Pride to host Fire Island fundraiser.
MULAN’S CORNER | Page 15
Mulan Montrese Williams returns with her viewpoint.
THE GOOD PAGE | Page 19
S.W.A.P. Central Florida masks up.
FLORIDA’S FRONT LINE | Page 20
U-N-I-T-E-D | Page 23
The UNITED Mural Project has launched in Tampa Bay after the region’s inclusive murals were removed.
