Watermark Out News 33.01: Florida’s Front Line

By Caitlin Sause

Florida’s Front Line: Stratton Pollitzer takes the reins as Equality Florida’s executive director. City of Orlando removes artifacts from Pulse. UNITED Mural Project launches in Tampa Bay.

ENTRAL FL NEWS | Page 8
City of Orlando removes artifacts from Pulse.

TAMPA BAY NEWS | Page 10
St Pete Pride to host Fire Island fundraiser.

MULAN’S CORNER | Page 15
Mulan Montrese Williams returns with her viewpoint.

THE GOOD PAGE | Page 19
S.W.A.P. Central Florida masks up.

FLORIDA’S FRONT LINE | Page 20
Stratton Pollitzer takes the reins as Equality Florida’s executive director.

U-N-I-T-E-D | Page 23
The UNITED Mural Project has launched in Tampa Bay after the region’s inclusive murals were removed.


