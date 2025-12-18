Editor’s Desk: Happy This Year!

I always enjoy our Year in Review issue. It’s a nice chance to pause and reflect on the last 12 months of two-week cycles, something we don’t have much time to do.

It’s been a dark year, no doubt about it, but revisiting the headlines that shaped it is a great way to remember it wasn’t all bad. I, for one, need the reminder — and thought readers might, too.

So in the spirit of finding light in the darkness, I wanted to share 25 things that brought me joy in 2025, in no particular order. I hope it inspires you to do the same and to hold onto whatever brings you happiness in 2026.

1. My husband. This year we celebrated our ninth wedding anniversary and I can’t imagine going through this life without him. The last nine years have been the best of my life.

2. Our puppy. Our pomsky Frankie turned one last month. She’s become the very vocal queen of our home and our hearts.

3. My family. My mom is the definition of selfless love and I’m so thankful to have spent time with her this year. I also got to see my nephew graduate high school and spend time with my sister, cousins and more favorites up in Ohio.

4. Friends-turned-family. I’m not related to a single person in Florida, but don’t tell my heart that. My husband and I have an incredible support network, folks we’ve known and loved for over a decade.

5. My job. I celebrated eight years on staff this month and became Editor-in-Chief this year. It’s a privilege to tell your LGBTQ+ stories.

6. Our staff. Every single person works so hard to serve our community, including two wonderful additions in 2025: Central Florida Bureau Chief Bellanee Plaza and Social Media Coordinator Kay Yingling. I’m so proud of all of them.

7. Our freelancers. We have an incredible team of writers and photographers working to showcase our community. Thank you all.

8. Our advertisers. Watermark Out News has been Central Florida and Tampa Bay’s LGBTQ+ news source for over 30 years — and it’s always been free. That’s only possible because of the advertisers, so please support those who support you.

9. You. There’s no point in writing if no one’s reading. It means so much that you’re here.

10. Comic books. I’ve read comics every week since I was around seven years old, so the characters are some of my oldest friends. I wouldn’t be the reader or writer I am today without them.

11. The library. I spent most of 2025 finding new reads. Some of my favorite books this year are “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin and “The House in the Cerulean Sea” and its sequel “Somewhere Beyond the Sea” by T.J. Klune. “107 Days” by Kamala Harris was also surprisingly cathartic after last year’s heartbreaking loss.

12. Videogames. I played some great ones this year, on PS5 and Nintendo Switch, but I’ll never forget experiencing “Clair Obscur: Expedition 33” for the first time.

13. The Good Page. Watermark Out News introduced this new feature in 2025 and it was a welcome addition. LGBTQ+ joy matters.

14. TikTok. I never wanted one, and resisted until this year, but now I love it. You can find our business page @WatermarkOutNews and me @RyanWJent.

15. The gym. This month marks four years of consistent usage, something that’s made me feel stronger physically and mentally.

16. Not smoking. This month is seven years of being smoke free! It’s never too late to make a change.

17. Diet Coke. I know it’s not great for you, but have you ever had a McDonald’s Diet Coke after a long day? Who needs cigarettes?

18. Protests. “No Kings” protests rocked the nation this year, a welcome response to Donald Trump’s clear desire to become one.

19. Music. I went to some incredible concerts in 2025, including Kylie Minogue’s “Tension” tour in Orlando and Brandy/Monica’s “The Boy Is Mine” tour in Tampa. Seeing Brandy perform live was a bucket list moment for me.

20. Disney! I became a passholder again this year after too many away. Hakuna Matata.

21. Inclusive care. I finally made the switch this year to an LGBTQ+-owned and operated clinic. What a welcome change to see someone who understands every part of you.

22. Live theater. One of my favorites this year was “Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors” at the Straz Center. Support the arts!

23. Duolingo. I started using the app to revisit Spanish this year and it’s been a lot of fun. I’m not quite ready to type that en Español.

24. Our community. Florida removed many of our rainbows this year but they didn’t remove our resolve. The LGBTQ+ community isn’t going anywhere.

25. The possibilities. I still believe in a brighter tomorrow — and if recent elections have shown us anything, it’s that next year’s midterms might just be a welcome reprieve from Republican chaos. Let’s all make sure to do our part: Vote.org.

Watermark Out News is proud to be your LGBTQ+ news source. Please stay safe, stay informed and enjoy this latest issue. Happy New Year!

