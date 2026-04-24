PHOTOS: OIC Inspired expands with new health care center

(Photo by Kay Yingling)

ORLANDO | OIC Inspired held its grand opening April 23 of its expanded health care facility OIC Inspired Pharmacy, OIC Inspired Laboratory and HiS Health Center.

The clinic is focused on men’s health and preventative care. The new center brings medical care, laboratory services, pharmacy support and case management together in one location. The goal is to create a more seamless and convenient experience for patients.

The expansion is designed both to better support existing patients and to create new opportunities for more people across Central Florida to access coordinated care. OIC Inspired already serves approximately 5,000 to 6,000 patients annually.

Research shows that when testing and treatment occur at separate locations, between 20% to 60% of patients may not return for results or treatment .

“When care is fragmented, patients can fall out of the process before treatment is completed,” said Federico Hinestrosa, MD, FACP, FIDSA, associate medical director of OIC Inspired. “We’re excited to expand services in ways that make care more connected and easier to navigate for our community.”

In attendance were several local government leaders, including Representative Anna V. Eskamani, Senator Carlos Guillermo Smith, City Commissioners Roger Chapin and Patty Sheehan, and County Commissioner Kelly Semrad.

HiS Health Center is designed specifically to help close gaps in preventive care for men. The center offers screenings, education and wellness services in a comfortable, welcoming setting, addressing men’s health concerns that may not always be covered in traditional care environments.

“Many men wait until symptoms become severe before seeing a doctor,” said Phillip Maxwell, physician assistant and HiS provider at OIC Inspired. “HiS was designed to create a supportive environment where men feel comfortable prioritizing preventive care and building long-term relationships with their health care providers.”

OIC Inspired also offers on-demand HIV and STI testing to the broader community, including individuals who are not current patients.

OIC Inspired and its integrated services are located at 1707 N. Mills Ave., Orlando.

Watemark Out News was present at the grand opening. View our photos below.

Photos by Kay Yingling.