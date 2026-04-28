Lake County Pride Fest draws strong turnout in long-awaited debut

Performers pose in front of the Alice McClelland Memorial Bandshell during Lake County Pride’s first Pride Fest at Ferran Park in Eustis. (Photo by Robin Mimna)

EUSTIS, Fla. | Under clear skies and with a steady stream of attendees, Lake County Pride’s first large-scale Pride Fest drew a strong turnout April 26 at Ferran Park, marking a milestone for LGBTQ+ visibility in the area.

The full-day, family-friendly event — centered on the theme “We Choose Joy” featured music, performances, vendors and community organizations, bringing together neighbors, allies and supporters after years of setbacks.

Organizers had estimated between 500 and 700 attendees. While final numbers were not immediately available, the park remained active throughout the day.

Music was provided by DJ Johnty, with live performances from 2 to 5 p.m. The lineup featured members of Volusia’s All the Queen’s Men, a drag troupe of both queens and kings. Performers included Crystal Vahzz and the Crystal lites, Karl Withakay, Twisted T, Karma Rose, Russell Infiniti, Kelly Jarrard and Billy Mick, along with the Orlando Gay Chorus and Miss Florida Rabiosa Santlorans. A midday dance competition awarded custom trophies and medals.

Kirk T. Davinci, the event’s emcee, said the festival delivered on its goal of creating a welcoming space.

“I think it was a good time,” Davinci says. “The structure flowed. People enjoyed themselves! I definitely think it was something that the community needed!”

Dozens of vendors and organizations filled the park, creating both a celebration and a resource hub.

Groups such as Free Mom Hugs offered support, while Volusia Pride and the Orlando Youth Alliance connected visitors with regional resources. GoodWerk Counseling, a Black- and queer-owned Central Florida mental health practice, provided information and interactive engagement focused on mental health.

Community groups were also visible, including the Chrome Angelz Rock and Roll Angels of Leesburg.

“I’ve been around here a long time, and Lake County has always been conservative,” says Andi “Raccoon” of the Chrome Angelz. “If you would have told me in the ’80s we would have a Pride Fest here, I wouldn’t have believed you. It makes me so happy.”

Local businesses, including Happy Hippie Customs and reThreads: Foxy Style, joined food vendors and artisans throughout the park.

Sponsors included Harmony HealthCare Orlando, Pak N Ship Eustis, reThreads: Foxy Style and Happy Hippie Customs.

The event also served as a platform for LGBTQ+-affirming political candidates, including Ronnie Murchinson-Rivera, who is running against Randy Fine for the Florida House of Representatives, as well as Robin Elaine Lawrence and Dan Williams. Candidates met with attendees, shared information about their campaigns and gathered petition signatures required to qualify for the ballot.

Despite the celebratory atmosphere, protesters were present, using amplified sound equipment.

The individuals, Maurice and Brittney Price — street preachers known for targeting LGBTQ+ events, Pride gatherings and affirming churches — have appeared at other local events, including Volusia County’s Love is Love gathering earlier this year, and were arrested during Orlando’s 2025 Come Out With Pride event.

Law enforcement remained visible throughout the day, and no major disruptions were reported.

In a Facebook post after the event, Lake County Pride President Danielle Olivani called the festival a success.

“To the attendees of Lake County Pridefest 2026, please accept my warmest thanks for making the event so unforgettable! It was a privilege and honor for me to witness such a display of love, joy, and community spirit,” Olivani wrote. “The beautiful day and outstanding atmosphere were perfectly encapsulated by the kindness and positivity exhibited by everyone! The positive feedback we received was phenomenal!”

She also thanked volunteers, sponsors, performers and the Eustis Police Department, adding, “I LOVE our community and look forward to next year!”

Its success comes amid a broader climate of legal and political uncertainty surrounding LGBTQ+ events in Florida. A 2023 state law, known as the “Protection of Children Act,” restricts minors from attending performances that include nudity or other conduct deemed lewd. While the law does not specifically mention drag, it has been widely interpreted as affecting such performances.

More recently, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a law targeting diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, prohibiting local governments from funding or supporting them and allowing residents to sue if they believe the law has been violated. If unchallenged, the measure is expected to take effect in 2027 and could create uncertainty for publicly supported events, including Pride festivals, which often rely on municipal partnerships, permits and resources.

But on the ground Saturday, the focus remained on connection and community.

As attendees filtered out at the end of the day, two police officers stopped to thank the performers.

“One mentioned that he has been against drag for families, but after seeing our show and that drag can be family friendly, it has changed his mindset,” Karl Withakay shares.

In a region where events like this have faced uncertainty, that kind of moment underscored the festival’s theme — choosing joy, visibility and community.

Watermark Out News was present at the grand opening. View our photos below.

Photos by Robin Mimna.

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