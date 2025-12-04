Watermark Out News 32.25: The Remarkable People Issue

The Remarkable People Issue: Our annual list of Central Florida and Tampa Bay’s LGBTQ+ changemakers.
CENTRAL FL NEWS | Page 8
Mills Gallery highlights queer and trans artist.
TAMPA BAY NEWS | Page 10
Equality Florida Tampa Gala raises $719K.
QUEERLY BELOVED | Page 12
Rev. Jakob Hero-Shaw returns with his viewpoint.
THE GOOD PAGE | Page 17
Mike Morse’s Queering the Dots builds community.
THE REMARKABLE PEOPLE ISSE | Page 19
REMARKABLE FOUNDING | Page 25
Silkpride Founder Leo Anderson is among this year’s Remarkable People.
