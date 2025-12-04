Watermark Out News 32.25: The Remarkable People Issue

The Remarkable People Issue: Our annual list of Central Florida and Tampa Bay’s LGBTQ+ changemakers.

CENTRAL FL NEWS | Page 8

Mills Gallery highlights queer and trans artist.



TAMPA BAY NEWS | Page 10

Equality Florida Tampa Gala raises $719K.

QUEERLY BELOVED | Page 12

Rev. Jakob Hero-Shaw returns with his viewpoint.



THE GOOD PAGE | Page 17

Mike Morse’s Queering the Dots builds community.



THE REMARKABLE PEOPLE ISSE | Page 19

Our annual list of Central Florida and Tampa Bay’s LGBTQ+ changemakers.

REMARKABLE FOUNDING | Page 25

Silkpride Founder Leo Anderson is among this year’s Remarkable People.



See our Flip-through above for local advertisers in your community!



Find our Issue on Newsstands Now!

Looking for a print copy?

Click here to find a distribution site nearest you!

Sign up for the Watermark Out News eNewsletter and follow us for more:

BlueSky | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok | Threads | YouTube