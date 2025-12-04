Digital Publications

Watermark Out News 32.25: The Remarkable People Issue

By Caitlin Sause

The Remarkable People Issue: Our annual list of Central Florida and Tampa Bay’s LGBTQ+ changemakers.

CENTRAL FL NEWS | Page 8
Mills Gallery highlights queer and trans artist.

TAMPA BAY NEWS | Page 10
Equality Florida Tampa Gala raises $719K.

QUEERLY BELOVED | Page 12
Rev. Jakob Hero-Shaw returns with his viewpoint.

THE GOOD PAGE | Page 17
Mike Morse’s Queering the Dots builds community.

THE REMARKABLE PEOPLE ISSE | Page 19
Our annual list of Central Florida and Tampa Bay’s LGBTQ+ changemakers.

REMARKABLE FOUNDING | Page 25
Silkpride Founder Leo Anderson is among this year’s Remarkable People.


See our Flip-through above for local advertisers in your community!

Find our Issue on Newsstands Now!

Looking for a print copy?
Click here to find a distribution site nearest you!

Sign up for the Watermark Out News eNewsletter and follow us for more:
BlueSky | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok | Threads | YouTube

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

More in Digital Publications

See More
See More