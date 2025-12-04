PHOTOS: Dr. Phillips Center opens enchanting Frontyard Holiday Festival

(Photo by Bellanee Plaza)

ORLANDO | Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts transformed its iconic Frontyard into an enchanting storybook for the inaugural Frontyard Holiday Festival supported by AdventHealth.

Opening Dec. 4 and running weekly for 28 days through Jan. 4, the arts center’s three-acre lawn, including Seneff Arts Plaza, will come alive with more than 80 live performances, twinkling light displays, fire pits, nightly snowfalls and family-friendly activities with 300,000 guests anticipated to attend. The festival is completely free to attend.

Sade Teel, manager of show/public relations at Dr. Phillips Center, told guests at the exclusive first look that the opening of the Frontyard Holiday Festival marks the beginning of something special for the Orlando community.

“…Our frontyard will transform into a holiday destination filled with music, performances, family activities and most of all the spirit of the season, making downtown Orlando the anchor for the holidays, today and for years to come,” Teel said.

An illuminated tree sponsored by The Main Law Firm will greet guests entering South Street, featuring a nightly tree lighting ceremony powered by OUC – The Reliable One — creating holiday magic, according to a press release.

“This festival represents the next chapter of our mission — to create a place where everyone in our community loves to be,” Kathy Ramsberger, president and CEO of Dr. Phillips Center, said. “Transforming Seneff Arts Plaza into a holiday destination fulfills a long-held vision of creativity, joy and the power of community.”

Performances will feature local favorites including Dr. Phillips Center’s Quarter Notes and Four Counts, Opera Orlando, Central Florida Community Arts, Orlando Gay Chorus, Brass Band of Central Florida, Central Florida Vocal Arts’ Belles and Beaux and several local high school ensembles.

On the main stage at Seneff Arts Plaza, guests can look forward to holiday movie nights featuring beloved classics like “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch,” “The Polar Express,” “The Santa Clause,” “A Christmas Story” and “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” Guests will also be able to interact with Santa through various experiences, savor seasonal favorites like s’mores and hot cocoa or indulge in specialty cocktails, gelato, decorative waffles, BBQ and more.

Watermark Out News attended the exclusive first look at the Frontyard Holiday Festival at Dr. Phillips Center. View our photos below.

The Frontyard Holiday Festival at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts will be open Dec. 4–Jan. 4. Admission is free with select activities available for purchase. For more information, visit DrPhillipsCenter.org.

Photos by Bellanee Plaza.

