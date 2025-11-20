Digital Publications

Watermark Out News 32.24: Building Bridges

By Caitlin Sause

Building Bridges: Trans-led groups create safe spaces across Florida. Bradley’s on 7th reopens after fatal Ybor crash. Jerry Demings kicks off for Florida governor.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings launches bid for governor.

Bradley’s on 7th reopens after fatal Ybor crash leaves 4 dead.

Equality Florida Executive Nadine Smith stepping down.

Michael Wanzie takes on Thanksgiving in his latest viewpoint column.

Trans-led groups create safe spaces across Florida.

David Archuleta talks his new era, holiday music and more.


