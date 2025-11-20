Watermark Out News 32.24: Building Bridges

Building Bridges: Trans-led groups create safe spaces across Florida. Bradley’s on 7th reopens after fatal Ybor crash. Jerry Demings kicks off for Florida governor.

CENTRAL FL NEWS | Page 8

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings launches bid for governor.



TAMPA BAY NEWS | Page 10

Bradley’s on 7th reopens after fatal Ybor crash leaves 4 dead.

STATE NEWS | Page 12

Equality Florida Executive Nadine Smith stepping down.



THE WONDERFUL WORLD | Page 17

Michael Wanzie takes on Thanksgiving in his latest viewpoint column.



BUILDING BRIDGES | Page 23

Trans-led groups create safe spaces across Florida.

NAUGHTY & NICE | Page 27

David Archuleta talks his new era, holiday music and more.



