Watermark Out News 32.24: Building Bridges

CENTRAL FL NEWS | Page 8
Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings launches bid for governor.
TAMPA BAY NEWS | Page 10
Bradley’s on 7th reopens after fatal Ybor crash leaves 4 dead.
STATE NEWS | Page 12
Equality Florida Executive Nadine Smith stepping down.
THE WONDERFUL WORLD | Page 17
Michael Wanzie takes on Thanksgiving in his latest viewpoint column.
BUILDING BRIDGES | Page 23
Trans-led groups create safe spaces across Florida.
NAUGHTY & NICE | Page 27
David Archuleta talks his new era, holiday music and more.
