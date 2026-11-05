PHOTOS: Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic marks 17th year with largest menu yet

(Photo by Bellanee Plaza)

ORLANDO | The Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic will return Nov. 20–21 for its 17th year.

There will be 55 dishes and 220 beverages, the highest number of offerings to date.

For the first time ever, Celebrity Chefs Michael Mina and Todd English will host a collaborative tasting experience as part of the event, guiding an intimate group of guests through 10 carefully constructed courses telling the story of each chef’s culinary journey, paired with beverage selections from around the world. This event is already sold out.

Watermark Out News was invited to the media preview with a select number of tastings on Nov. 5.

The menu included:

Slow Cooked Berkshire Pork Belly with Hickory Smoked Cane Sugar “Cloud,” Carrot Ginger Puree, Chai Apricot Glaze, Crunchy Garlic (GF) (from Smokin’ D’s BBQ, available Friday)

Crispy Fried Eggplant with Tzatziki, Cardamom Apricots, Toasted Sesame Seeds (V) (from Amare, available Friday

Slow Braised Wagyu Beef Short Rib with Celery Root Espuma, Shallot Marmalade (GF) (from Bourbon Steak, available Friday and Saturday)

Oyster Espuma with Gruyère Panna Cotta, Champagne Sphere, Sea Beans, Crispy Parmesan, Tobiko Caviar (contains shellfish) (from Todd English’s bluezoo, available Friday and Saturday)

Chestnut Agnolotti with Roasted Pumpkin, Citrus Butter, Toasted Black Walnuts, Crispy Sage, Shaved Parmesan (V, contains nuts) (from Il Mulino, available Saturday)

Bluefin Tuna Hamachi with Cucumber, Fried Shallots, Sweet Soy Glaze, Dynamite Sauce, Bubu Arare (GF, DF) (from Kimonos, available Saturday)

“Char Siu” Pulled Pork Slider with Fermented Red Bean and Cherry Marinade, Shiso Coriander Aioli, Charred Scallion Slaw (DF) (from Carnival Corner, available Friday and Saturday)

Cinnamon Roll Waffle with Spiced Anglaise and Dulce de Leche Ice Cream available Friday and Saturday)

Rocher Chocolate (GF) (available Friday and Saturday)

Viral Dubai Strawberry Shot (contains nuts) (available Friday and Saturday)

This year, the resort is partnering with the Orange County Sheriff Foundation as its 2026 charity beneficiary. The nonprofit organization supports Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies, employees and their families, and works to improve the quality of life for residents throughout Orange County.

Sean Verney, Area General Manager for the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin, gave his thanks to his team at the event. He prides himself on leading diverse teams of professionals to new levels of success.

“We always say the foundation of our hotels and people that operate in each and every day, the foundation of our community is those that keep us safe,” Verney shares. “So we’re truly honored to be able to showcase our own areas, and the talent that we have here, and we’re truly honored to be able to support the large county sheriff’s foundation and what they do is.”

For more information, visit FoodAndWineClassic.com.

Watermark Out News attended the Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic media preview. View our photos below.

Photos by Bellanee Plaza.

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