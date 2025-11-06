Watermark Out News Issue 32.23: Peace Talks

Peace Talks: Democrat David Jolly wants to end Florida’s culture wars as its next governor. PFLAG Riverview plans Pride of Tampa. Pride Chamber announces leadership change.
CENTRAL FL NEWS | Page 8
The Pride Chamber announces leadership transition.
TAMPA BAY NEWS | Page 10
PFLAG Riverview to hold Pride of Tampa next year in lieu of Tampa Pride.
DEMOCRATICALLY YOURS | Page 15
Viewpoint columnist Johnny Boykins reflects on humanity and politics.
THE GOOD PAGE | Page 19
The Tampa Bay Bears work to create a community for all.
PEACE TALKS | Page 20
Democrat David Jolly wants to end Florida’s culture wars as its next governor.
FAITH IN FLORIDA | Page 21
“The Life and Music of George Michael” honors the LGBTQ+ icon’s legacy with local shows.
