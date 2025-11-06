Watermark Out News Issue 32.23: Peace Talks

Peace Talks: Democrat David Jolly wants to end Florida’s culture wars as its next governor. PFLAG Riverview plans Pride of Tampa. Pride Chamber announces leadership change.

CENTRAL FL NEWS | Page 8

The Pride Chamber announces leadership transition.



TAMPA BAY NEWS | Page 10

PFLAG Riverview to hold Pride of Tampa next year in lieu of Tampa Pride.

DEMOCRATICALLY YOURS | Page 15

Viewpoint columnist Johnny Boykins reflects on humanity and politics.



THE GOOD PAGE | Page 19

The Tampa Bay Bears work to create a community for all.



PEACE TALKS | Page 20

Democrat David Jolly wants to end Florida’s culture wars as its next governor.

FAITH IN FLORIDA | Page 21

“The Life and Music of George Michael” honors the LGBTQ+ icon’s legacy with local shows.



