Digital Publications

Watermark Out News Issue 32.23: Peace Talks

By Caitlin Sause

Peace Talks: Democrat David Jolly wants to end Florida’s culture wars as its next governor. PFLAG Riverview plans Pride of Tampa. Pride Chamber announces leadership change.

CENTRAL FL NEWS | Page 8
The Pride Chamber announces leadership transition.

TAMPA BAY NEWS | Page 10
PFLAG Riverview to hold Pride of Tampa next year in lieu of Tampa Pride.

DEMOCRATICALLY YOURS | Page 15
Viewpoint columnist Johnny Boykins reflects on humanity and politics.

THE GOOD PAGE | Page 19
The Tampa Bay Bears work to create a community for all.

PEACE TALKS | Page 20
Democrat David Jolly wants to end Florida’s culture wars as its next governor.

FAITH IN FLORIDA | Page 21
“The Life and Music of George Michael” honors the LGBTQ+ icon’s legacy with local shows.


See our Flip-through above for local advertisers in your community!

Find our Issue on Newsstands Now!

Looking for a print copy?
Click here to find a distribution site nearest you!

Sign up for the Watermark Out News eNewsletter and follow us for more:
BlueSky | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok | Threads | YouTube

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

More in Digital Publications

See More
See More