Sabrina Bruce becomes first trans person elected in Fairfax County

(Photo via Sabrina for Herndon’s Facebook)

A U.S. Space Force veteran has become the first openly transgender person elected in Fairfax County.

Sabrina Bruce on Nov. 3 won a seat on the Herndon Town Council. FFXnow notes she is poised to become Herndon’s new vice mayor in January because she received the most votes out of the 12 candidates who ran.

“We aimed to deliver a Herndon that is easier to afford, easier to get around, and easier to trust. Voters have demanded change here in Herndon and they are putting their trust in us to deliver that,” Bruce told FFXnow in a statement. “I look forward to working with everyone to deliver that. Our government is of the people, by the people, and for the people. By working with every resident of town, that is how we will deliver.”

The Pentagon forced Bruce to resign in 2025 after the Trump-Vance administration reinstated a ban on openly trans service members. Bruce later managed Bree Fram’s congressional campaign.

Fram, another Space Force veteran who served in the U.S. Air Force for two decades, was the highest-ranking trans officer in the U.S. military until the Pentagon forced her to retire after President Donald Trump signed Executive Order 14183. Fram earlier this year ended her campaign after the Virginia Supreme Court struck down a voter-approved congressional redistricting plan.

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