Pride in Real Estate shares 5 tips for moving to Tampa Bay 

(Photo courtesy Keith Louderback)

Keith Louderback has called Tampa Bay home for nearly two decades. That’s nearly as long as the Baltimore native has worked in mortgage and home lending.

The mortgage loan executive and former realtor says “helping people achieve homeownership and understand the homebuying process has been a huge part of my professional life.” It’s part of what led him to found Pride in Real Estate in St. Petersburg, where he also serves on the city’s Affordable Housing Action Committee.

“Pride in Real Estate is a free, self-funded networking and community group that brings together LGBTQ+ real estate professionals, community members and our allies,” Louderback explains. “There are no dues or membership fees — our goal is simply to build connections, support one another and create a welcoming space where everyone feels they belong.”

The group also serves as a resource for future homebuyers, providing space for those looking to connect with LGBTQ+ and ally realtors, lenders, inspectors and more. Louderback says members and visitors support one another personally and professionally in a state that “certainly has its challenges for LGBTQ+ people.”

“Tampa Bay has an amazing LGBTQ+ community, but it isn’t just about Pride celebrations or nightlife,” he says. “It’s the businesses, nonprofits, arts organizations, neighborhoods and everyday people who make this area feel like home… Tampa Bay has a strong LGBTQ+ community that continues to show up for one another.”

With that in mind, Louderback shares five tips for anyone considering a move to Tampa Bay.

1. Don’t think of Tampa Bay as one place.

Tampa, St. Petersburg, Gulfport, Clearwater, Dunedin and the beaches all offer very different lifestyles. Spend some time exploring before deciding where you want to live.

2. There is a real LGBTQ+ community here — get involved!

Attend Pride events, join community organizations, support LGBTQ+-owned and LGBTQ+-friendly businesses and volunteer. Some of the best friendships and connections I’ve made in Tampa Bay came from simply showing up and getting involved.

One thing I hear often is, “How do I meet people in our community outside of the typical bar scene?” The good news is that Tampa Bay has so many great ways to connect that don’t involve bars or dating apps. The important thing is to find something you enjoy and show up. You may walk in without knowing anyone and walk out having found your new community.

3. Understand the true cost of owning a home in Florida.

Property taxes, homeowners insurance, flood zones, condo requirements and maintenance can significantly affect affordability. Work with local professionals who understand the Florida market.

4. Learn about the different homeownership programs available.

There are programs that can help qualified buyers with down payments and closing costs. Don’t assume you need 20% down to buy a home. Talk with a knowledgeable local lender early — ideally before you start seriously shopping.

5. Come here ready to be part of the community.

Tampa Bay isn’t special simply because of the sunshine and beaches. It’s the people who make it home. Find your people, support your neighbors and get involved — that’s what makes this community special.

Learn more about Pride in Real Estate St. Pete at Facebook.com/Groups/PrideInRealEstate.