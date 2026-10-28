Midterms could put LGBTQ+ lawmakers in committee chairmanships

A rainbow over the U.S. Capitol (Washington Blade photo by Lou Chibbaro, Jr.)

Currently, Republicans hold a majority across the federal government, with control of the White House and both chambers of Congress, alongside a conservative majority on the U.S. Supreme Court. That control has allowed the Trump-Vance administration to pursue an aggressive policy agenda with relatively few obstacles from Congress.

But if current polling and estimates hold up, the upcoming midterm elections could mark the beginning of the end of President Donald Trump’s unchecked influence over federal policymaking, particularly within the legislative branch.

While the White House and Supreme Court are expected to remain under conservative control, Democrats could flip enough seats to take control of the U.S. House of Representatives. Such a shift would not immediately reverse the Trump-Vance administration’s policies, but it would give Democrats a new set of tools to challenge the administration, investigate its actions, and potentially create opportunities to protect LGBTQ rights at the federal level.

Beyond passing legislation, Congress has several other powers that could prove particularly consequential if Democrats regain control of the House. Committee leadership, investigative authority, oversight of federal agencies, and control over government funding could all become important points of leverage during what could be a contentious lame-duck period of the Trump presidency.

Members of Congress serve on a wide range of committees and subcommittees covering everything from finances and foreign relations to agriculture and veterans affairs. While membership on these committees gives lawmakers a role in shaping policy, leadership positions carry considerably more authority.

For LGBTQ lawmakers, a Democratic House and Senate could provide an opportunity to move into influential leadership positions, giving them greater authority over the committees responsible for investigating the administration, reviewing federal spending, and shaping policies affecting LGBTQ people.

House of Representatives

If Democrats succeed in the midterms, the number of openly LGBTQ members of the House of Representatives could grow from 12 to as many as 17. Such an increase would mean more openly LGBTQ lawmakers in positions to push back against the Trump-Vance administration’s policies.

A Democratic takeover of the House could put several openly LGBTQ lawmakers in positions to influence investigations, legislation, and funding decisions that could have direct consequences for the administration’s LGBTQ policy agenda.

House Oversight Committee

California Congressman Robert Garcia, the ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, is among the LGBTQ lawmakers who could assume a particularly powerful role if Democrats regain control.

The House Oversight Committee is one of the most consequential committees in Congress, with broad authority to investigate the operations of the federal government, examine potential misconduct, and scrutinize actions taken on behalf of the United States, including those of the executive branch. Its work can bring government activities into the public eye and put pressure on federal officials to answer questions about their decisions.

The committee’s chair, currently U.S. Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), also holds significant investigative authority. The chair is one of only three House committee chairs with the authority to issue subpoenas without a committee vote or consultation with the ranking member.

If Democrats win control of the House, they would be able to select their own committee chair. All signs point to Garcia being a leading candidate for the position.

That change could have major implications for the Trump-Vance administration. As chair, Garcia would be positioned to launch investigations into a range of constitutional and ethical questions surrounding the administration’s use of executive power.

Potential areas of scrutiny include Trump’s ties to the Epstein files, which Republicans have continued to downplay, and questions surrounding the president’s financial interests, including his cryptocurrency ventures and the substantial sums of money he has reportedly made while in office.

The committee could also examine how the administration has used its authority against political opponents and individuals it considers disloyal, including the ongoing disputes surrounding the release of information related to Epstein and the treatment of Republicans who have broken with the president.

For LGBTQ Americans, the potential shift in leadership could mean greater scrutiny of the administration’s efforts to roll back federal protections and restrict the rights of transgender people. Although oversight investigations would not automatically reverse those policies, they could force administration officials to explain their decisions, expose internal processes, and establish a public record of the administration’s actions.

Garcia has consistently emphasized the importance of holding the Trump-Vance administration accountable, including with an interview with the Washington Blade late last year. His potential elevation from ranking member to chair would give him significantly more authority to pursue that goal.

The Blade reached out to Garcia’s office for comment on whether he is interested in taking on the leadership position. His office referred the Blade to the House Oversight Committee, which did not respond to a request for comment.

House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs

Rep. Mark Takano, a California Democrat and the ranking member of the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee, could also gain significant influence if Democrats take control of the chamber.

The committee oversees legislation and federal programs affecting U.S. military veterans, including the services and benefits available to those who have served in the armed forces. As chair, Takano would have a direct role in reviewing legislation, advancing new bills and amendments, and determining which issues receive the committee’s attention.

That authority could become particularly important as the Trump-Vance administration continues its efforts to remove trans people from military service.

The administration’s policies have raised questions about what happens to trans service members who are forced out of the military, including whether they will receive appropriate separation benefits and government-funded access to medical care.

If Takano becomes chair, he could use the committee’s legislative and oversight authority to examine how the administration is implementing its policies and what those decisions mean for trans veterans and service members. In the past Takano has been outspoken about his disdain for this approach of removing benefits for LGBTQ military members and vetterans.

While a Democratic-controlled committee would not necessarily be able to overturn the administration’s military policies on its own, it could scrutinize the treatment of affected service members and push for legislation addressing their benefits and care.

That could offer some form of congressional recourse at a time when the future of trans service members remains uncertain.

House Appropriations Committee

Congressman Mark Pocan of Wisconsin could also play an important role through the House Appropriations Committee, which oversees federal spending and determines how government funds are allocated. Pocan is currently a senior member of the House Appropriations Committee but could be given a leadership role in November.

Appropriations is one of the most powerful committees in Congress because of its authority over government funding. Federal agencies need money to carry out their work, and the Appropriations Committee helps determine how much funding they receive. Through its control over spending legislation, the committee can influence how agencies operate and place limits on what the federal government can finance.

For LGBTQ advocates, that authority could create another avenue for challenging the Trump-Vance administration’s agenda, which has directly targeted inclusive measures previously supported by the federal government. These include diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives intended to provide opportunities to people who may face additional barriers because of their race, socioeconomic status, or gender.

A Democratic-led appropriations process could give lawmakers greater power to establish positive funding decisions for federal LGBTQ related programs and protections. It could also provide opportunities to challenge spending priorities that support the administration’s efforts to roll back LGBTQ-inclusive policies, including the significant cuts the Trump-Vance administration has made to HIV and AIDS funding, which disproportionately affects LGBTQ people.

Pocan’s potential role would be especially significant because changes in federal policy are not always determined by legislation alone. Funding decisions can shape the scope of programs, how agencies implement their priorities, and which initiatives receive the resources necessary to operate.

Even if Democrats cannot immediately reverse the administration’s policies, control over appropriations could give them a way to place pressure on the White House and limit certain actions through the federal budget process.

Pocan’s team did not respond to requests for comment before publication.

House Committee on Small Business

A source familiar with House LGBTQ leadership told the Blade that U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids of Kansas may be seeking a new leadership opportunity if Democrats regain control of the House.

Davids has been making it known that she would like to play a role on the House Small Business Committee. The committee addresses issues affecting the country’s small business community, including legislation intended to support small businesses and strengthen their protections.

Davids had written a letter in September announcing her intention to get the top democratic position for the House Small Business Committee.

“Kansas’ Third District is home to more than 16,000 small businesses and nearly 177,000 small business employees, and my voice in representing these Main Streets – and my background in running my own small business – would be valuable atop the panel,” Davids said in her letter. “At a time when the President’s reckless tariffs and war with Iran are wreaking havoc on costs and worsening consumer confidence, I am eager to lead this Committee and help steward sound economic policies that help Americans and achieve district-focused wins for the panel’s members.”

For LGBTQ business owners, the committee’s work could intersect with broader questions about economic opportunity, workplace protections, and the treatment of LGBTQ people in the private sector. However, Davids’s precise role and the extent of any potential leadership responsibilities remain to be determined.

Her team confirmed she is still interested in the position when the Blade reached out for comment.

Senate

Across the Capitol, the path to committee leadership in the U.S. Senate is somewhat different. Seniority and party leadership play a larger role in determining which lawmakers receive influential assignments.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York has already made clear that he intends to continue leading Senate Democrats, with the goal of turning his minority leadership into majority leadership once again. In an interview with the Associated Press earlier this month, Schumer stated unequivocally that he is running for another term as leader.

Committee assignments and leadership opportunities would still depend on the outcome of the elections, internal party decisions, and the rules governing each committee, but Schumer would play a larger role in determining who receives committee leadership positions if Democrats regain control.

Committee on Appropriations

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, who holds several committee assignments, could be seeking a leadership role on the Senate Appropriations Committee, according to a source familiar with LGBTQ leadership within the Senate who spoke with the Blade.

More specifically, the source said Baldwin is interested in a role on the Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies Subcommittee.

The subcommittee oversees federal funding for a broad range of programs, including agricultural initiatives, rural development, and the Food and Drug Administration. Its work gives members a role in determining how federal resources are distributed across those areas.

A leadership position would give Baldwin greater influence over the subcommittee’s priorities and spending decisions. Even in her current role as a member of the subcommittee, Baldwin has been a staunch supporter of “clean” spending bills that explicitly require the removal of anti-LGBTQ riders that many Republicans have attempted to attach to essential legislation at the last minute.

As Democrats look toward the midterms, the question is not simply whether they can win enough seats to change the balance of power in Congress. It is also which lawmakers would be positioned to use that power, and how they might deploy it to challenge the administration’s policies.

The National LGBT Media Association represents 13 legacy publications in major markets across the country with a collective readership of more than 400K in print and more than 1 million + online. Learn more here: NationalLGBTMediaAssociation.com.

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