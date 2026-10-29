‘That Guy From That Thing’ Cheyenne Jackson brings new show to Orlando

(Photo by Vince Truspin)

Cheyenne Jackson has range. The LGBTQ+ actor has featured on Broadway in “Xanadu” and “Oh, Mary!” and appeared on TV comedies like “30 Rock.”

He is also well-suited for dramatic roles like “United 93” or “American Horror Story.” Still, there are people who recognize his handsome visage but struggle to place where they know him from.

Hence, the title of his new stage show: “That Guy From That Thing,” coming to Orlando’s Dr. Phillips Center Nov. 3. The entertainer discusses that and more here.

WATERMARK OUT NEWS: What is most appealing to you about doing a one-man show?

Cheyenne Jackson: There’s something terrifying and liberating about it at the same time. It’s just me up there: no character to hide behind and no scene partner to lean on. It really becomes a conversation with the audience. And after doing this for as long as I have, I love the opportunity to pull back the curtain a little bit and let people see me. Hair plugs and all! (Laughs.)

The title actually came from something that happens to me all the time. I’ll be in an airport or a restaurant, and someone will look at me and say, “Aren’t you that guy from that thing?” And I’ll say, “Yes!” They usually can’t remember the show or movie, but they know they know me from somewhere. I’ve done 40+ television shows, 20 movies and 10 Broadway shows, so I guess I’ve become professionally recognizable but not quite identifiable which is actually perfect for me. I thought there was something really funny about that, and also kind of touching.

This show is my chance to say, “Yes, I am that guy from that thing… and here’s a little more about who that guy actually is.”

What was involved in your song selection process?

Instinct. I never know where I’ll hear something or be inspired. I wanted songs that connected to different chapters of my life — but I also wanted to surprise people, and surprise myself. I’m doing “Simply the Best,” because when you think of me, of course you think of Tina Turner. (Laughs.) Also Chappell Roan’s “Good Luck, Babe!” and a new version of “Get Here” that I’ve been loving working on. There’s also some classic Broadway material that we’ve turned on its ear, and a few musical surprises.

Will you be including any original material, in the way you did on the “Renaissance” album or your “Love, Dad” EP?

I love writing, and those songs were both very personal for me. There’s something wonderful about getting to say something that could only come out of your own brain and your own life. This show is more about telling my story through songs that already exist, but I think original material will always find its way into whatever I’m doing.

Are there plans for you to record a “That Guy From That Thing” album?

I haven’t thought about it. But, sure, I’m open to it. Know any producers who wanna fork over the dough to get it cracking? (Laughs.)

What was it like to play Mary’s teacher in “Oh, Mary!” on Broadway?

Best time I’ve ever had on Broadway! And this coming from someone who did “Xanadu.” (Laughs.) A complete and total joy. And with “Oh, Mary!” you just have to commit. There’s no room for, “Well, maybe this is too much.”

The answer is — no, go further, deeper, grosser, messier, truer. I love [director] Sam Pinkleton. A true artist!

The 25th anniversary of 9/11 was last month. You portrayed Mark Bingham in “United 93.” Please share your thoughts about taking on that role and your memories of 9/11.

“United 93” was one of the most profound experiences of my career. Playing Mark Bingham was an enormous responsibility because he was a real person, and his family and friends were still very much living with that loss. I wanted to approach him as a human being, not as a symbol. I remember 9/11 very vividly. I think most people of my generation can tell you exactly where they were and what they were doing when they heard. Making “United 93” was difficult because there was no traditional movie comfort to it. We knew how it ended. The challenge was to honor the people involved without sensationalizing what happened. What stays with me most is the humanity of it; the individual people, their relationships, their fear and their courage. Playing Mark gave me a connection to someone I never had the privilege of knowing, and I’ve always been grateful for that.

The music and theater worlds recently suffered immeasurable losses with the passing of Dolly Parton, Tim Curry and Duncan Sheik. Could you see working songs by one or all three of these artists into your repertoire?

Absolutely. And they’re three very different artists, which makes that question especially interesting. Dolly is an institution. Her songwriting is so deceptively simple and emotionally devastating. Tim Curry has been such an important part of the theatrical DNA of so many of us. His voice, his presence, his fearlessness. I mean, come on.

My personal fave was his Rooster in “Annie.” … And Duncan’s work has been hugely influential in musical theater and songwriting. I’ve been listening to “Spring Awakening” on repeat since his passing.

So, yes, I could absolutely imagine songs by any of them finding their way into my repertoire. One of the things I love about this show is that I can follow my own curiosity. If a song moves me or makes me want to reinterpret it, that’s usually a pretty good reason to put it in the show. Dolly may actually find her way into this new show.

Are there any upcoming film or TV projects that you’d like to mention?

Yes! There are always things happening, and there are a few projects I’m excited about, but I’ve learned that this business has a funny way of making you regret announcing something too early. So, I’ll just say that I’m still very much in love with acting.

I love television, film and theater. I love that my career has never really followed one straight line. One month I’m on a Broadway stage, then I’m on a television set, then I’m singing somewhere. That unpredictability is actually something I’ve come to appreciate. I don’t necessarily need to know what the next thing is. I just want it to be interesting.

Cheyenne Jackson’s “That Guy From That Thing” plays at the Dr. Phillips Center in Orlando Nov. 3. Learn more at DrPhillipsCenter.org.

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