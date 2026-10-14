‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ songwriter Lucian Piane dead at 46

(Photo via Lucian Piane’s Facebook)

Lucian Piane, former songwriter and judge for several seasons of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” has died at age 46 on Oct. 12.

The cause of death has now been identified as an accident, with Piane dying from injuries he suffered after a traffic collision.

First responders on scene provided medical assistance to Piane, but were ultimately unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

A Glendale Police report states that officers were called to an incident involving a pedestrian and a car around 4:15 a.m. Monday. Piane, the pedestrian, was walking in the road when he was struck by the car. On scene, there was no evidence of speeding, DUI or running of a red light.

Piane worked on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” seasons 1-8, composing the music for the show. Piane also worked with RuPaul to write some of the star’s biggest hits, including “Cover Girl,” “Main Event” and “Sissy that Walk.”

Before his passing, Piane posted a series of alarming Instagram stories. The producer had been suffering from mental health issues and substance abuse, with family and friends wishing he would seek help to stay sober.

Other “RuPaul’s Drag Race” personalities, such as longtime judge Michelle Visage, took to social media after Piane’s passing. Visage commented under a World of Wonder Instagram post announcing Piane’s death. View this post on Instagram

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