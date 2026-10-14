Crist, Welch address Pride murals, anti-DEI law in St. Petersburg mayoral debate

Mayoral candidate Charlie Crist (L) and Mayor Ken Welch Oct. 13. (Screenshot via Spectrum News 9/YouTube)

ST. PETERSBURG | Incumbent Ken Welch and challenger Charlie Crist briefly discussed LGBTQ+ rights Oct. 13 during the sole debate for St. Petersburg mayor.

Each candidate advanced to next month’s election in August, when neither Democrat received more than 50% of the vote required to avoid a runoff. Crist received 35.19% of the vote to best Welch’s 20.73% in the nonpartisan race.

Spectrum News 9 hosted the debate, tasking each candidate with outlining their vision for the future of St. Petersburg. The bulk of the discussion featured Hurricanes Helene and Milton, which devastated much of the city in 2024, the redevelopment of the Historic Gas Plant District and the looming departure of the Tampa Bay Rays.

Welch’s opening remarks focused on “the honor of leading our city and fighting for progress through some of the most challenging times that we have faced as a city.” His term included the Florida Department of Transportation’s removal of St. Petersburg’s Progressive Pride street mural.

Crist opened by highlighting that “four of the living former mayors, all four, have endorsed my campaign — Republicans and Democrats.” Support from the former has drawn scrutiny from some LGBTQ+ advocates.

He added that three members of St. Petersburg City Council have also endorsed his campaign. “I think they’ve done so because of my vision and plan for the future of our beautiful city,” Crist said.

The evening’s final question focused on SB 1134, Florida’s “anti-DEI” law set to go into effect in 2027. It will prohibit municipalities from “funding, promoting or taking official action” on matters the state deems to be diversity, equity and inclusion.

Crist and Welch discussed the matter with Watermark Out News in July. Spectrum News moderator Holly Gregory asked each candidate how they saw the law impacting the city.

Crist answered first, advising “this law and others already have impacted St. Petersburg.”

The candidate subsequently highlighted the state’s removal of the city’s street murals. Crist said he was “surprised … that our mayor decided not to fight that,” noting he would have sued Florida “on behalf of the right of free speech.”

Crist also noted that other cities did so, though none were successful in retaining such displays. He argued “if you’re not going to fight for free speech… maybe you ought not be the mayor.”

“That’s why I’m running,” he shared. “I believe in a change, I believe in a change that has more progressive approach to fighting for your freedom of speech and your other constitutional rights.”

Crist did not specifically discuss SB 1134.

Welch responded the criticism by touting his endorsements from Equality Florida Action PAC and the Stonewall Democrats of Pinellas County. Each LGBTQ+ group backed the incumbent in the primary.

“It’s because I have been here in the fight,” Welch advised. “Charlie, you weren’t here for that, you weren’t here for anything over the last five years. It’s easy to speak after the fact… but I didn’t hear your voice when this was going down.”

Welch noted his administration attempted to obtain an exemption, which officials denied. He specifically turned to SB 1134 once prompted by the moderator.

The mayor advised its impact will largely be determined “by who the governor is, who’s elected, and if they will continue this overreach from the state.” Gubernatorial candidate David Jolly has said he wants to end Florida’s “culture wars,” while Byron Donalds has a history of supporting anti-LGBTQ+ measures.

“The legislation is devious, it allows folks to sue us, it allows folks to be removed from office… there are questions even on if I can participate in Pride as an elected official,” Welch noted. “So it is a horrible piece of legislation which I did fight from the start… we need help from the governor’s office.”

Closing statements followed.

Welch encouraged voters to choose “someone who’s done the work… [and] who’s not coming in after the fact with what they would have done.” Crist, meanwhile, said he wants to “make sure that we have a St. Petersburg that reflects your values and your views.”

Watch the debate in full via Spectrum News 9:

The race for St. Petersburg mayor will take place Nov. 3, with early voting Oct. 19-Nov. 1. For more information about each campaign, visit CharlieCrist.com and KenWelch.com.

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