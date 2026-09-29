Orlando Front Runners and Walkers member Patrick Herman found deceased; investigation ongoing

(Photo courtesy Frank Swanson)

ORLANDO | On the morning of Sept. 7, Orlando Front Runners and Walkers member Patrick Herman was found deceased by friends in his home. He was 69 years old.

The Front Runners and Walkers is an LGBTQ+ running and walking organization in Orlando that meets weekly for fitness and social connection. They meet on Saturday mornings and Herman didn’t show Sept. 5.

Frank Swanson, who was good friends with Herman, walked and ran with him in the group. He says this was surprising as Herman usually texted when he couldn’t make it.

Swanson texted him multiple times over the course of two days. On Sept. 7, he decided Herman needed to be checked on and reached out to Gary, another friend who went to Herman’s home.

“It was all a little unusual because if he had been planning to go out of town, he would have told us,” Swanson says.

Gary says Herman’s car wasn’t in his driveway and there were packages left at his door, which he found unlocked. Upon entering, Gary advises, he found Herman deceased on the floor.

Swanson showed up at the house to help as Gary called 911.

Detectives interviewed both gentlemen, and Watermark Out News reached out to Detective David Robinson, who is managing the case.

Robinson said in an email the investigation remains active and ongoing. He also said the information he is able to provide is limited.

Swanson confirmed the police did catch two individuals with Herman’s car.

A few days after Herman was discovered, the Front Runners and Walkers shared a statement on Facebook.

“Patrick will be deeply missed by all who knew him. We hold his friends and loved ones in our thoughts, and we hope that justice is swiftly brought to those responsible,” the post said.

“It’s still a shock,” Swanson says. “It’s still an incredible shock to just suddenly get someone yanked out of your life like that. This was just totally unexpected.”

Herman was an architect at HuntonBrady Architects. He had been with Orlando Gay Chorus for over six years and spoke about his experience in 2017 during an interview for the University of Central Florida.

Herman moved to Orlando in 2005 from Fort Lauderdale and joined Front Runners and Walkers. Swanson says their friendship developed over the years.

Due to a back injury, Herman was walking more with the group instead of running. Swanson says he wasn’t getting his “weekly dose of Patrick,” so the two made an effort to see each other more. The two took trips together to Portland and went on an Alaskan cruise in 2019.

“He was a good guy and … met a violent end that I don’t know if anyone deserves, but him least of all,” Swanson believes. “He was a gentle person.”

Orlando Front Runners and Walkers, in conjunction with the Orlando Gay Chorus, will hold a celebration of life at First United Church of Christ for Herman on Oct. 24 at 3 p.m.

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For updates on the celebration of life, visit Facebook.com/ORLFrontRunners.

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