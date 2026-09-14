PHOTOS: Orlando Out Fest celebrates artists at closing ceremony

(Photo by Paige Bright )

ORLANDO | To close out Orlando Out Fest, a weekend-long event spread across Ivanhoe Village and Mills50, Orlando Fringe celebrated the artists on Sept. 13 with a closing party.

Festival Curator George Wallace and Orlando Fringe Artistic Director Tempestt Halstead gave out their own awards alongside Watermark Out News’ OUTie Awards.

The winners in the OUTie Awards were “Pillow Talk” for Favorite Show, Coletyn Hentz in “Pillow Talk” for Favorite Performer and Jamie DeHay in “Pillow Talk” for Favorite Director. Readers also voted Renaissance Theatre Company for Favorite Venue and Publisher Rick Todd in “Greetings from Queertown: Orlando” for Favorite Producer.

Other winners included the “Piping Hot Award” for “Erika MacDonald: Tea Time.”

Watermark Out News attended the opening party. View our photos below.

Photos by Paige Bright and Ana Ferreira Lizama.

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