Queer Coffee Social gives LGBTQ+ Floridians a place to shine

(Photo courtesy Tara Lonergan)

Tara Lonergan, founder of Central Florida group Queer Coffee Social, operates as a one-woman show, planning and promoting events for LGBTQ+ Floridians.

The goal, she says, is creating a space that fosters queer friendships in a wholesome and casual way, something she struggled to find in Florida after living in New York City for 13 years.

“I knew where the gay bars were, I knew where the lesbian bars were, I knew where we hung out,” Lonergan says. “When I moved to Florida, I did not know those things, just because a lot of those things hadn’t really been like created yet.”

During her search for queer social events in her area, Lonergan says she came across gay happy hours and queer sports leagues. As someone not very sporty or into nightlife, she says she knew she would have to find another option and turned to a Facebook group for LGBTQ+ people in Brevard County for a solution.

“I just started asking questions there and getting to know the people online, and just being like, ‘Hey, what do you guys wish you saw more of in Brevard County for queer people?’” Lonergan says. “And that post – so many people had answers.”

Seeing multiple responses about wanting daytime and sober events, Lonergan says she decided to be the one to facilitate it. And so, Queer Coffee Social was born, bringing queer people all across Florida together for breathwork classes, speed friending events and of course, coffee shop socials.

“I don’t think queer people are always granted the opportunity to exist fully, openly, without having to sometimes code-switch or to dim our shine a little bit in order to go with the flow, especially here in Florida,” Lonergan says.

Running for a little over a year now, Lonergan says the group continues to grow, with meetings now bringing in an average of 50 people compared to just 10 when they started. Whereas a lot of queer spaces are mainly bars and nightclubs, Lonergan says it’s nice for the community to have other options.

Photo courtesy Tara Lonergan

“When I come to Queer Coffee, I’ve met someone new every time, and I think it’s just the casual nature of it, Lonergan says. “And because it is kind of a smaller, intimate group, like 20-40 is kind of manageable, so I can facilitate introductions or make sure everybody is welcomed as they come through the door.”

Along with fostering queer connection, Lonergan says Queer Coffee Social has also helped support the small businesses that allow them to host events, which are usually queer-owned spaces.

“‘We’re uplifting other people in our community – and gathering in one space is what allows us to help each other grow and get to the next level, and establish those safe spaces in Florida so that they’re here to stay long term,” Lonergan says.

In addition to monthly gatherings at BookBurn Cafe and Social, a queer owned buisness in Orlando’s Milk District, Queer Coffee Social’s next event is set to be at Moonstruck Market on Aug. 29, at noon.

For more information on upcoming events or partnership opportunities, visit QueerCoffeeSocial.com.

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