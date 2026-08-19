Temika Hampton-Johnson heads to runoff for Ninth Circuit Judge

(Photo via Temika Hampton-Johnson’s website)

ORLANDO | Temika Hampton-Johnson will head to the runoff for Ninth Circuit Judge, Group 1, voters determined in the Aug. 18 primary.

Hampton-Johnson, Charles Hart and Mikaela Nix were on the ballot. According to election night results from the Orange County Supervisor of Elections, 165,488 ballots were cast. Hampton-Johnson received 76,618 votes or 46.30%.

Hart received 42,499 votes, or 25.68%, and Nix recieved 46,371, or 28.02%.

Hampton-Johnson spoke to Watermark Out News in May about her reasons for running, which included her representation as a lesbian.

She said it’s important to have that representation because she was impacted when she couldn’t adopt one of her sons due to a Florida statute that prevented gay people from adopting. The 1977 Florida law that banned gay and lesbian individuals from adopting children was ruled unconstitutional in 2010 and officially repealed by the state legislature in 2015.

“When you’re in court, you don’t necessarily have a judge who can relate and understand that, and the impact, so I think it’s important that we have that representation there,” Hampton-Johnson shares.

The runoff election will take place Nov. 3.

For more information, visit HamptonJohnson4Judge.Vote.

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