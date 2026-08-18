Moore Russell, Messina advance in race for Orange County mayor

Tiffany Moore Russell (L) and Chris Messina. (Photo via each candidate’s website)

ORLANDO | Clerk of Court Tiffany Moore Russell and businessman Chris Messina will advance to the Nov. 3 election in the race for Orange County mayor, voters determined in the Aug. 18 primary.

Four candidates were on the ballot: Moore Russell, Messina, former U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy and Orange County Commissioner Mayra Uribe. None of them secured more than the 50% required to avoid a runoff.

According to unofficial election night results from the Orange County Supervisor of Elections, 165,065 ballots were cast in the Orange County mayoral race. Moore Russell received the majority with 52,350 votes — or 31.71% — while Messina received 45,539 or 27.59%.

Murphy received 43,065 votes — or 26.09% — while Uribe received 24,111, or 14.61%.

Although the position is nonpartisan, Messina is a Republican and Moore Russell is a Democrat. The Orange County mayor serves a four-year term and is limited to two consecutive terms in office. The job currently pays an annual salary of $261,209.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings is term-limited and cannot run for re-election. Demings’ mayoral term ends on Nov. 17. He previously launched a campaign for Florida governor but suspended his run in June 2026 following a prostate cancer diagnosis to focus on his health and finish his term.

The runoff election will take place Nov. 3.

Watermark Out News will update this story.

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