Samuel Vilchez Santiago advances in race for Florida House District 43

Samuel Vilchez Santiago at a press conference on Jan. 6. (Photo by Bellanee Plaza)

ORLANDO | Samuel Vilchez Santiago will be advancing in the race for Florida House District 43, voters determined in the Aug. 18 primary.

Vilchez Santiago was on the ballot with Daisy Morales. According to election night results from the Orange County Supervisor of Elections, 8,673 ballots were cast.

Vilchez Santiago received 5,704 votes, or 65.77%, and Morales received 2,969 votes, or 34.23%.

Vilchez Santiago to address LGBTQ+ issues. He said running for Florida House District 43 is deeply personal to him as a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

“In the Florida House, I will be a steadfast voice for equality, dignity, and opportunity for every person, regardless of who they are or who they love,” he says. “I will fight to repeal discriminatory laws, oppose attacks on LGBTQ+ rights, defend access to health care, and ensure every student can attend school feeling safe, respected, and valued.”

The election will take place Nov. 3.

For more information, visit SamuelForFlorida.com.

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