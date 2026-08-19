Orange County Democratic Party celebrates key election night victories

(Photo via Angie Gallo’s Facebook)

ORLANDO | The Orange County Democratic Party celebrated key election night victories on Aug. 18 as several races flipped.

Some of the key races and notable victories include Angie Gallo, elected School Board Chair; Melissa Lopez Marantes, elected to School Board District 1; Gloria Reina O’Neal, elected to School Board District 2; two Democrats advanced to the run-off for School Board District 3, flipping the seat; and Anthony Nieves won, flipping Florida House Seat 47.

For the first time in history, voters elected an all-Democratic Orange County School Board. Orange County increased Democratic voter turnout by over 20,000 votes, a 7-point increase from the 2024 Primary Election.

According to election night results from the Orange County Supervisor of Elections, 180,814 ballots were cast and the voter turnout was 22.47%.

The election will take place Nov. 3.

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