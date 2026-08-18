Kit Connor, Adam Driver, Maya Boyd and more announced for Marvel’s ‘X-Men’ reboot

Marvel Studios’ “X-Men” cast at D23. (Photo via Marvel/Facebook)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) | Openly LGBTQ+ “Heartstopper” alum Kit Connor will play team leader Cyclops, Adam Driver will make a long-anticipated entrance into the Marvel Cinematic Universe to play super villain Mister Sinister and Broadway’s Maya Boyd, known for “& Juliet,” will play Storm in Disney’s forthcoming film reboot of “X-Men.”

The film is slated for release in May 2028. The actors were among the new cast members announced at Disney’s D23 convention by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.

They were joined by Driver’s “Girls” castmate Christopher Abbott as Professor Charles Xavier and “Obsession” breakout Inde Navarrette, who will play Rogue. Samara Weaving, who is playing Emma Frost and Sadie Sink, whose role as Jean Grey was revealed by her appearance in this summer’s Marvel megahit “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” were also reconfirmed.

The announcements were the biggest news to emerge from Disney Entertainment’s D23 presentation that also brought updates on its forthcoming “Star Wars” titles and a song-and-dance that went sideways from the stars of “Frozen 3.”

Driver’s name was often rumored and often dismissed as an “X-Men” possibility. Many thought he’d be playing the antihero Magneto. The rest of the cast appeared on stage at the Honda Center arena in Anaheim, California, while Driver appeared on a big screen.

“Kevin and I had been talking for years about my joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and I think we finally found the perfect film,” Driver told the crowd of 12,000 via video. “So I’m very excited to be playing the role of Maaagneto!” he said before pausing, taking it back and saying, “even better, Nathaniel Millbury,” an alias for Mister Sinister.

The castmates were as new to each other as they were to the fans.

“They’ve just met backstage for the very first time,” Feige said.

Navarrette had also been heavily rumored to have a role after fast becoming one of Hollywood’s most sought-after actors for her striking performance as a spellbound girlfriend in the indie horror hit “Obsessed” earlier this year.

The “X-Men” joining the MCU became possible with Disney’s 2019 acquisition of Fox’s film studio.

Director Jake Schreier is heading the reboot. and two writers from prestige TV — “Beef” creator Lee Sung Jin and “The Bear” co-showrunner Joanna Calo — are working on the script.

“Make way for the mutants,” Marvel shared afterwards.

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