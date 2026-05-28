Dunedin Pride to hold Family Day, more in 1st year as nonprofit

(Photo courtesy Dunedin Pride)

DUNEDIN, Fla. | Dunedin Pride will hold Dunedin Pride in the Park: Family Day May 31 from 12-6 p.m. at Pioneer Park, its first major event as a nonprofit.

The celebration began nearly 10 years ago as Northern Pinellas Pride. In recent years it was organized by the Dunedin Chamber of Commerce, which announced in March that the newly formed Dunedin Pride, Inc. would oversee festivities going forward.

“This change was made with the needs of the LGBTQIA+ community at the forefront,” they shared with the group. “As an independent nonprofit, Dunedin Pride Inc. will be better positioned to expand its reach, deepen its impact, and create more inclusive, community-focused programming that supports and uplifts individuals across the region.”

This year’s festivities begin with Dunedin Pride in the Park: Family Day, the “official kickoff for the season.” Organizers promise “a day dedicated to LGBTQ+ families and allies featuring live music, local performers, local vendors, a magician, church sponsored craft tents and family-focused activities in the heart of the city.”

Dunedin Goes Carting, a free Pride golf cart parade, will follow June 5 at 6:20 p.m. A Dunedin staple, hundreds of golf carts are expected to wind through the streets of downtown “decked out in rainbows and glitter.” Staging is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

The Dunedin Blue Jays will hold their Pride Night afterwards. The game begins at 7:15 p.m. at TD Ballpark and all registered parade participants will receive complimentary tickets. The Blue Jays will ‘take the field in a night dedicated to Pride and community spirit.”

Dunedin Pride’s West End Pride Block Party will then be held June 6 from 12-8 p.m. downtown at West End at Main and Broadway. Attendees can expect a DJ, pet photographer, a special youth-focused area, local vendors and nonprofits. A special Dunedin Brewery Pride Beer will also feature and profits will benefit Dunedin Pride.

Festivities will continue through June. Dunedin Pride says local restaurants, breweries, galleries and businesses will host a series of events detailed on the organization’s website and social media channels.

“Dunedin Pride is looking ahead with purpose,” says Dunedin Pride President Kimberly Platt. “This year isn’t just about a celebration; it’s about building a future where everyone in our community feels seen and celebrated. We invite residents and visitors alike to join us in making 2026 our most colorful year yet.”

Dunedin Pride’s Family Day will be held May 31 from 12-6 p.m. at Pioneer Park, located at 420 Main St. in Dunedin. Festivities will follow throughout June. For more information, visit DunedinPride.com.