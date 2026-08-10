Tens of thousands take part in World Pride March

(Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

AMSTERDAM | Tens of thousands of people on Aug. 8 participated in the World Pride March in Amsterdam.

Outright International Executive Director Maria Sjödin and Paolo Rondelli, who in 2022 became the world’s first openly gay head of state when he became Captain Regent of San Marino, are among those who participated alongside Massachusetts state Rep. Jack Lewis and Olena Shevchenko, chair of Insight, an LGBTQ advocacy group in Ukraine, and others.

Members of D66, the centrist Dutch political party that Prime Minister Rob Jetten heads, also marched.

Jetten in February became the Netherlands’ first openly gay prime minister. He participated in the opening of the World Pride Human Rights Conference on Aug. 5 and spoke on a panel with Rondelli, former Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, and other gay and lesbian current and former heads of government.

The march took place a week after hundreds of thousands of people lined Amsterdam’s canals for the city’s annual Amsterdam Pride Canal Parade.

A terrorist attack at Berlin’s Christopher Street Day on July 25 left one person dead and more than two dozen others injured.

The incident overshadowed World Pride, which began hours earlier and ended on Saturday.

Dutch authorities increased security measures in the aftermath of the July 25 attack. No incidents were reported during World Pride.

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