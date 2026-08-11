Cocktail fundraiser featuring Kennedy Davenport to benefit St Pete Pride

Cocktail for a Cause ft. Kennedy Davenport. (Graphic via Cocktail)

ST. PETERSBURG | Cocktail will hold Cocktail for a Cause Aug. 29-30, a fundraiser for St Pete Pride at the LGBTQ+ hotspot featuring “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alum Kennedy Davenport.

The nonprofit wrapped its 24th annual celebration in June, welcoming an estimated 350,000 people but falling short of fundraising goals. St Pete Pride announced July 30 that supporters have donated around $58,000 toward the $200,000 needed to close their 2026 sponsorship gap.

“Like many nonprofit organizations across the country, LGBTQ+ organizations are navigating a very challenging fundraising environment,” says David Fischer, owner of the Pour Behavior Group. It includes Cocktail, The Wet Spot, The Ball, Mari Jean Hotel and more.

“Sponsorships have become harder to secure, individual giving has slowed and the cost of producing safe, meaningful community events continues to rise,” he continues, something he’s experienced as a board member of Winter Pride. “We know St Pete Pride is not alone in facing these challenges, which is exactly why we felt it was important to step up.”

Cocktail has partnered with St Pete Pride since the venue opened, hosting mainstage entertainment during the celebration’s street festival in the Grand Central District and more. Fisher says it’s allowed Pour Behavior to “see firsthand the incredible work the organization does to bring people together, celebrate our community and create spaces where everyone feels welcome.”

“We’ve always believed that when one part of our LGBTQ+ community needs support, we all have a role to play,” he notes. “We’re fortunate to have a platform where we can bring people together, and Cocktail for a Cause is simply another way we can support an organization that has given so much to St. Petersburg.”

Donations will be accepted at the door all weekend and festivities begin Aug. 29 at 11 a.m. Davenport will perform that evening at 10:30 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. at The Wet Spot, where meet-and-greet tickets, swim passes and VIP upgrades will be available and benefit St Pete Pride.

An all-day tea dance will follow Aug. 30. Entertainment Directors Conundrum and Veronica Foxx will emcee with drag shows from 4-11 p.m. They’ll be joined by other local fan favorites, all of whom will be donating tips to St Pete Pride.

“We are incredibly grateful to Cocktail for stepping up to support St Pete Pride at such an important moment for our organization,” says Trent Brock, St Pete Pride’s vice president. “We are facing a significant funding shortfall, and we have been very open that we cannot continue this work without the support of our community.

“This fundraiser is a powerful example of what Pride has always been about: community showing up for community,” he continues. “Cocktail, the entertainers donating their time and tips, and everyone who comes out to support us are showing that Pride belongs to all of us, and sustaining it takes all of us.”

Brock notes that every donation will help St Pete Pride close its funding gap, allowing them to continue “creating spaces where LGBTQ+ people can gather, celebrate, and be seen” and ensuring the organization “is here for our community in 2027 and for years to come.”

“We hope everyone comes out for an incredible weekend,” he adds.

Fisher says he hopes the weekend encourages others to show their support.

“Our LGBTQ+ nonprofits need us now more than ever,” he says. “Whether it’s attending an event, volunteering, sponsoring or making a donation, supporting these organizations is an investment in the future of our community … ensuring St Pete Pride continues to thrive for decades to come benefits all of us.”

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Cocktail for a Cause benefiting St Pete Pride will take place Aug. 29-30. VIP upgrades are available at CocktailStPete.com and those unable to attend can donate at DonorBox.org/St-Pete-Pride-3.

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