1 dead, 29 injured in Berlin Pride attack

A rally is held in Berlin on July 26, 2026, following an attack at the Christopher Street Day the night before. (Screen capture via ITV News/YouTube)

At least one person died on July 25 when a van drove into a crowd at Berlin’s annual Pride march.

The incident took place shortly before 10 p.m. local time (4 p.m. ET) in Tiergarten park.

Authorities say a 21-year-old German man of Lebanese descent who tried to join the Islamic State drove the van into the crowd. German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt on July 26 told reporters during a press conference the suspect also attacked people with a machete.

Dobrint said the suspect injured 29 people — with some of them in critical condition.

He and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz confirmed authorities are investigating the attack as “an Islamist terrorist attack.” Officers killed the suspect in the Berlin suburb of Spandau on Sunday after he reportedly charged at them with a knife.

A memorial service and rally took place in Berlin on July 26.

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