LGBTQ+ organizations endorse Luis Salazar for Florida House

Luis Salazar walks in the 2026 St Pete Pride parade. (Photo by Ryan Williams-Jent)

TAMPA | The Hillsborough County LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus and Equality Florida Action PAC have each endorsed Luis Salazar in the race for Florida House 64.

Salazar entered the race to succeed Democrat-turned-Republican Susan Valdes last year. He previously served as president of the caucus, a local chapter of the Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus of which he remains vice president.

Among other endeavors, Salazar briefly worked for Watermark Out News. He is also a veteran who credits his time in the Navy for “shaping his lifelong commitment to duty, teamwork and community.”

The caucus announced they had backed Salazar with a full slate of recommendations July 11. They said candidates participated in a “thoughtful and transparent endorsement process” that allowed them to share their vision for Hillsborough County and demonstrate their commitment to advancing equality.

“I am proud of the thoughtful and transparent endorsement process we recently completed,” Caucus President Lisa Bianchi shared. “Our endorsements reflect the collective judgment of our Campaign Committee and members of our caucus… we remain committed to electing leaders who will fight for justice, inclusion, and opportunity for all in the state of Florida.”

“We will be working hard to see that all of our endorsed candidates are successful in their primaries and especially in the general election,” added Caucus Endorsements Chair Peter Horstman.

Salazar thanked the caucus for its support. “Let’s get voices in Tallahassee that will fight for everyone here in Florida,” he said.

Equality Florida Action PAC, the political arm of the state’s largest LGBTQ+ civil rights organization, followed with their endorsement July 17.

“Every endorsement from Equality Florida Action PAC reflects a careful evaluation including community support, a candidate’s background viability, and brings a special emphasis to candidates who our members of the LGBTQ community,” Equality Florida Action PAC Executive Director Joe Saunders says.

“Luis Salazar is running a competitive campaign to flip a critical seat and help bring much-needed balance to the Florida Capitol,” he continues. “He’s earned our community’s support and we are confident he will be a strong advocate for Tampa Bay in the Florida House.”

Salazar said he was proud to receive the group’s endorsement.

“The work Equality Florida has done for decades to protect LGBTQ+ Floridians and fight for equality across our state is truly inspiring,” he shared. “Throughout my life, I have believed that everyone deserves to have their voice heard and their rights protected, and I am proud to stand alongside an organization that shares that commitment. Together, we can continue working to move Florida forward and build a state where every Floridian has the opportunity to thrive.”

The candidate added his campaign “has always been about bringing people together and making sure every community has a seat at the table,” noting “we will continue fighting for a future where everyone can succeed.”

Salazar will face off against Mike Suarez and John Rodriguez in the Democratic primary to represent Tampa’s District 64. It will take place Aug. 18.

For more information about Luis Salazar’s campaign, visit VoteLuis.com. Learn more about the Hillsborough County LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus and Equality Florida Action PAC at HillsboroughLGBTQDems.org and EQFLPAC.org. Read Watermark Out News’ in-depth coverage of the primary election in our issue publishing July 30.

Sign up for the Watermark Out News eNewsletter and follow us for more:

BlueSky | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok | Threads | YouTube