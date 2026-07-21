PHOTOS: Girls Rock St. Pete holds 2026 concert at Jannus Live

Girls Rock St. Pete holds Lilith Returns. (Photo by Ryan Williams-Jent)

ST. PETERSBURG | Girls Rock St. Pete held its annual concert July 18 at Jannus Live, the nonprofit’s signature celebration that puts girls and gender expansive youth center stage.

This year’s concert was themed Lilith Returns, “a celebration of 90s sheroes and the youth they inspire” held in the spirit of Lilith Fair. Ten groups performed original songs they created in just one week, mentored by local advocates who participated in the organization’s adult-focused Ladies Rock and more.

“Music is the Trojan horse to get kids to come together, learn how to collaborate, how to love themselves, how to love each other,” Executive Director Jesse Miller told Watermark Out News earlier this year. “It’s safe to radically step out of their comfort zones to explore and even redefine themselves.”

The concert also featured performances from Jennifer Msumba and Ladies Rock’s Hex Appeal, special messages from supporters, a “not-so-silent” auction and other treats. Attendees donated over $10,000 to support Girls Rock’s work during an in-person ask as well.

Learn more about Girls Rock St. Pete at GirlsRockStPete.org and view our photos from this year’s concert below.

Photos by Ryan Williams-Jent.

Sign up for the Watermark Out News eNewsletter and follow us for more:

BlueSky | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok | Threads | YouTube